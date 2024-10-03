Latest Headlines

Engineers From Tennessee National Guard Continue East Tennessee Recovery Efforts

  • Thursday, October 3, 2024
Engineers from the 230th Engineer Battalion remove debris in Erwin, Tn., with a hydraulic excavator on Tuesday.
Engineers from the 230th Engineer Battalion remove debris in Erwin, Tn., with a hydraulic excavator on Tuesday.

More than 100 engineers from the Tennessee Army and Air National Guard continue to support recovery operations in East Tennessee counties impacted by severe flooding following Hurricane Helene. These guardsmen are working with state, county, and local emergency personnel by removing flood and storm debris in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Unicoi, and Washington counties.

Using bulldozers, dump trucks, chain saws, skid steer loaders, and other equipment, Soldiers and Airmen are helping clear roads and other critical locations so emergency managers can improve services to the affected areas.

“Our guardsmen are doing everything possible to help open roads, provide access to needed public and emergency facilities, and make the area safe,” said Maj. Christian Yoder, executive officer for the 230th Engineer Battalion. “We have an amazing team of combat and horizontal engineers using bull dozers, bobcats, and everything available to load our dump trucks removing debris. We have already cleared roads and taken hundreds of loads of wreckage from the area.”

The engineers are organized into a task force comprised of Soldiers, Airmen, and equipment from across Tennessee. Units and Soldiers involved are from Jackson’s 194th Engineer Brigade, Trenton’s 230th Engineer Battalion, Union City’s 913th Engineer Company, Paris’ 212th Engineer Company, McKenzie’s 190th Engineer Company, and Huntingdon’s 890th Engineer Company. The Tennessee Air National Guard also has engineers from Nashville’s 118th Wing and Knoxville’s 134th Air Refueling Wing on the task force.

“This is a joint operation between the Tennessee Army and Air National Guard and every engineer out here volunteered to help,” said Maj. Yoder. “When we first learned that a hurricane was imminent, and we may be needed, everyone wanted to get to East Tennessee and help as fast as we could.”

All task force missions being conducting are managed through the local emergency managers at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. These engineers are part of nearly 400 Tennessee Guardsmen currently supporting relief efforts in East Tennessee.

“We are a force multiplier, and everyone is proud to be here,” said Maj. Yoder. “We will stay for as long as we are needed.”

Engineers from the 230th Engineer Battalion remove debris in Unico County, Tn., with a tracked skid steer on Tuesday.
Engineers from the 230th Engineer Battalion remove debris in Unico County, Tn., with a tracked skid steer on Tuesday.
Latest Headlines
PREP FOOTBALL: Region Standings As Of Week 6
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/3/2024
Engineers From Tennessee National Guard Continue East Tennessee Recovery Efforts
Engineers From Tennessee National Guard Continue East Tennessee Recovery Efforts
  • Breaking News
  • 10/3/2024
Governor Lee Provides Update On Multi-Agency Response To Hurricane Helene
  • Breaking News
  • 10/3/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 6
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 6
  • Sports
  • 10/3/2024
Kelsey Gets 6-Year Sentence In Slaying At Milne Street Bar
  • Breaking News
  • 10/3/2024
Marvene Noel Says Faith, Family, Community At The Heart Of Her City Council Re-Election Campaign
Marvene Noel Says Faith, Family, Community At The Heart Of Her City Council Re-Election Campaign
  • Breaking News
  • 10/3/2024
Breaking News
Engineers From Tennessee National Guard Continue East Tennessee Recovery Efforts
Engineers From Tennessee National Guard Continue East Tennessee Recovery Efforts
  • 10/3/2024

More than 100 engineers from the Tennessee Army and Air National Guard continue to support recovery operations in East Tennessee counties impacted by severe flooding following Hurricane Helene. ... more

Governor Lee Provides Update On Multi-Agency Response To Hurricane Helene
  • 10/3/2024

As communities in Northeast Tennessee continue to experience significant impacts from Hurricane Helene, Governor Bill Lee provided another update on the State of Tennessee’s ongoing multi-agency ... more

Kelsey Gets 6-Year Sentence In Slaying At Milne Street Bar
  • 10/3/2024

A man charged in a murder at Chatty's Bar on Milne Street in late February 2022 has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. Shannon Kelsey, who was 30 at the time ... more

Breaking News
Train Hits Stuck 18-Wheeler In Dalton On Wednesday
  • 10/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/3/2024
Erwin, Tn., Plastics Plant Under Scrutiny After Workers Say Officials Kept Them At Work Until Flood Waters Rose
  • 10/2/2024
Overflows Of Sanitary Sewers System In Red Bank Seem To Be Working
  • 10/2/2024
6 Cats Perish In House Fire On Wednesday
6 Cats Perish In House Fire On Wednesday
  • 10/2/2024
Opinion
A Story Of Katrina And Helene
  • 10/3/2024
Man Up, Longshoremen
  • 10/3/2024
Democratic Caucus: Top Senate Stories
  • 10/3/2024
Doug Daugherty: Wounds In Time
  • 10/3/2024
Adjust The Walnut Street Bridge Closure Dates
  • 10/3/2024
Sports
Cissom and Locke Combine To Win CDGA Four-Ball Title
Cissom and Locke Combine To Win CDGA Four-Ball Title
  • 10/2/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 6
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 6
  • 10/3/2024
Dan Fleser: Defense Proving Crucial For Vols
Dan Fleser: Defense Proving Crucial For Vols
  • 10/2/2024
Randy Smith: Understanding Pete Rose
Randy Smith: Understanding Pete Rose
  • 10/2/2024
#4 Vols Expect Challenging Environment At Arkansas
#4 Vols Expect Challenging Environment At Arkansas
  • 10/2/2024
Happenings
East Ridge Second Annual Community Thanksgiving Set For Tuesday, Nov. 26
East Ridge Second Annual Community Thanksgiving Set For Tuesday, Nov. 26
  • 10/2/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - What We Don't Say
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - What We Don't Say
  • 10/2/2024
Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts Joins Library Family Pass Program
  • 10/2/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 10/3/2024
102-Year Old WWII Pilot Maj. John H. "Lucky" Luckadoo Returns To Chattanooga To Honor Fallen Friend
102-Year Old WWII Pilot Maj. John H. "Lucky" Luckadoo Returns To Chattanooga To Honor Fallen Friend
  • 10/3/2024
Entertainment
Fred Gault: The Personalities I've Met
Fred Gault: The Personalities I've Met
  • 10/3/2024
Something Thrifted For “Something Rotten! Jr.” - Curtains Find New Life on the Stage
Something Thrifted For “Something Rotten! Jr.” - Curtains Find New Life on the Stage
  • 10/2/2024
Chattanooga Music Club Presents Free Chamber Concert Oct. 13
  • 10/1/2024
Something Thrifted For “Something Rotten! Jr.” - Curtains Find New Life On The Stage
Something Thrifted For “Something Rotten! Jr.” - Curtains Find New Life On The Stage
  • 10/3/2024
The Hoodoo Men To Bring Delta Blues To The UTC Fine Arts Center Friday
The Hoodoo Men To Bring Delta Blues To The UTC Fine Arts Center Friday
  • 10/1/2024
Opinion
A Story Of Katrina And Helene
  • 10/3/2024
Man Up, Longshoremen
  • 10/3/2024
Democratic Caucus: Top Senate Stories
  • 10/3/2024
Dining
Red Bank’s Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 4
Red Bank’s Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 4
  • 9/30/2024
Chattanooga Whiskey Marks 10 Years Of Distilling With Expansion Into North Carolina
Chattanooga Whiskey Marks 10 Years Of Distilling With Expansion Into North Carolina
  • 9/25/2024
Hoptown Opens 2nd Location On Rossville Avenue; Mean Jeen’s To Serve Highland Park
  • 9/23/2024
Business
Cleveland’s Perfect Planner LLC Wins Business Innovation Award At EDGE Conference
Cleveland’s Perfect Planner LLC Wins Business Innovation Award At EDGE Conference
  • 10/3/2024
AG Skrmetti Issues Warning To Scammers And Price Gougers Following Tennessee's Devastating Flooding
  • 10/1/2024
Browns Ferry Unit 1 Completes Scheduled Refueling And Maintenance Outage
  • 10/1/2024
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 26-Oct. 2
  • 10/3/2024
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
  • 9/26/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 10/3/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland High School’s Pearson Waller Achieves World Champion Status
Cleveland High School’s Pearson Waller Achieves World Champion Status
  • 10/3/2024
GPS Modern Dance Company Celebrates 70 Years
GPS Modern Dance Company Celebrates 70 Years
  • 10/3/2024
Lee Student Invitational Art Show To Open Tuesday
Lee Student Invitational Art Show To Open Tuesday
  • 10/3/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Launches "Invest In The Best" Capital Campaign
  • 10/2/2024
Remote Area Medical Pop-Up Clinic Will Be Held In Marion County Oct. 12-13
  • 10/3/2024
Morning Pointe of Athens Assisted Living, Achieves Deficiency-Free Health Licensure Survey
  • 10/1/2024
Memories
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
  • 9/25/2024
"Moccasin Bend: Beginnings And Endings" Program Hike Is Oct. 12
  • 9/26/2024
Cherokee National v. Georgia 1828-1838
  • 9/20/2024
Outdoors
Organizations Partner To Protect And Restore Cedars Of Lebanon Habitat
  • 10/1/2024
White Oak Bicycle Co-Op Drives To Make Impact - More Bikes Needed
  • 10/1/2024
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
  • 9/24/2024
Travel
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
  • 10/1/2024
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Wondering About "The Rest Of The Story"
Bob Tamasy: Wondering About "The Rest Of The Story"
  • 10/3/2024
Creation Is Crucial Conference Is Oct. 11-12
  • 10/2/2024
Charlaine Price To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Oct. 24
Charlaine Price To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Oct. 24
  • 10/2/2024
Obituaries
Bradley “Tyler” Posey
Bradley “Tyler” Posey
  • 10/3/2024
Margaret Ann DeLorenzo
Margaret Ann DeLorenzo
  • 10/3/2024
Ernest "Wayne" Turner
Ernest "Wayne" Turner
  • 10/3/2024