Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALEXANDER, WILLIAM MICHAEL
806 CAMPBELL DRIVE KNOVILLE, 31075
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDREWS, MARCY DEE
2441 WILLIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
BAILEY, JOYCE MARIE
5408 SAINT ELMO AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BISHOP, STEPHON QUENELL
65 SOUTH WATSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
120 WEST MANNING CHATTANOOGA, 374053840
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CAPUTO, MARY ELIZABETH
200 FRANKLIN ESTATES LANE GREENBACK, 37742
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASTANEDA, VICTOR ALFONSO
3928 RHINEHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CASTILLO, NICHOLAS
5207 EVITT ST RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE
12101 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAYTON, JERMAINE A
2413 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRAYTON, JERMIAH ANTWON
2413 KIRBY AVE Chattanooga, 374043806
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DANIEL, CHARLEY WAYNE
8783 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, RICHARD EUGENE
551 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT
THEFT
THEFT
THEFT
THEFT
THEFT
THEFT
DAVIS, VICTOR BENTLEY
3209 CRAIG RD EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BY DISCHARGE OF FIREARM INTO
EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN
EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON
DUNCAN, BRENT ANTHONY
726 ROBERTA DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
FRENCH, TRISTA
1011 GADD ROAD APT 318 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRAVITT, ELIJAH JAMES
1806 LAKESHORE DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
HACKER, MEGAN MARIE
194 KELLY ST WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANKS, TANNER JAMES
2737 FOREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE
3617 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154001
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR POSS CONT SUB
HAWN, WILLIAM BURTEN
203 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
HUDSON, RIKEY K
4718 TARPOND TRAIL CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
JOHNSON, BRANDON
2612 GLENNWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 374112013
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, CALEB P
246 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FISHING WITHOUT LICENSE
KILGORE, SAMUEL ADAM
3201 6 TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
2516 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
LOVELACE, DEMETRIUS LAMAR
4715 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LUNDY, ALLISON
2020 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE
100 NORTH HALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO
MIRANDA GABRIEL, JEREMIAS
1613 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MITCHELL, KEYAUN D
2230 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073645
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL
1044 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
PANAHAGAHI, ROBERT K
2014 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212513
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
PETERSON, TAMARA JEANINE
319 N HAWTHORNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PLUMLEE, CAMERON BLAIRE
8504 WALNUT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ROBERSON, DENZEL
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SHAW, JASON STEWART
1127 CLEARMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAPLEY, CASEY DUANE
668 W STATE LINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITTLE, DANNY EUGENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WRIGHT, JAMES LEE
8549 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
YELL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
200 LAUREN CIR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING
Here are the mug shots:
|ALEXANDER, WILLIAM MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ANDREWS, MARCY DEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|BAILEY, JOYCE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BISHOP, STEPHON QUENELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/19/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|CARTER-WILLIS, NORRIS JEROME
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CASTANEDA, VICTOR ALFONSO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/23/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CASTILLO, NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRAYTON, JERMIAH ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/09/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|DANIEL, CHARLEY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, RICHARD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/18/1951
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT
- THEFT
- THEFT
- THEFT
- THEFT
- THEFT
- THEFT
|
|DAVIS, VICTOR BENTLEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/01/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BY DISCHARGE OF FIREARM INTO
- EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN
- EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON
|
|DUNCAN, BRENT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/12/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|FRENCH, TRISTA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HACKER, MEGAN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAWN, WILLIAM BURTEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/26/2000
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JONES, CALEB P
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/18/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/14/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
|
|LUNDY, ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/25/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MITCHELL, KEYAUN D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
|
|PANAHAGAHI, ROBERT K
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|PETERSON, TAMARA JEANINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PLUMLEE, CAMERON BLAIRE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/13/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHAW, JASON STEWART
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/02/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TAPLEY, CASEY DUANE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/14/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITTLE, DANNY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WRIGHT, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/15/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|YELL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/24/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING
|