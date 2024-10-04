Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

OR MANUFACTURING)FRENCH, TRISTA1011 GADD ROAD APT 318 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYGRAVITT, ELIJAH JAMES1806 LAKESHORE DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEHACKER, MEGAN MARIE194 KELLY ST WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HANKS, TANNER JAMES2737 FOREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE3617 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154001Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEAR POSS CONT SUBHAWN, WILLIAM BURTEN203 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTHUDSON, RIKEY K4718 TARPOND TRAIL CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDJOHNSON, BRANDON2612 GLENNWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 374112013Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJONES, CALEB P246 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFISHING WITHOUT LICENSEKILGORE, SAMUEL ADAM3201 6 TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYLABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN2516 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency:CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VILOVELACE, DEMETRIUS LAMAR4715 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LUNDY, ALLISON2020 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSMARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE100 NORTH HALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARY OF AUTOMIRANDA GABRIEL, JEREMIAS1613 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMITCHELL, KEYAUN D2230 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073645Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSMOSIER, JOANNA GAIL1044 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)PANAHAGAHI, ROBERT K2014 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212513Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSPETERSON, TAMARA JEANINE319 N HAWTHORNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPLUMLEE, CAMERON BLAIRE8504 WALNUT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTROBERSON, DENZEL2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSHAW, JASON STEWART1127 CLEARMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARTAPLEY, CASEY DUANE668 W STATE LINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITTLE, DANNY EUGENEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARWRIGHT, JAMES LEE8549 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEYELL, MICHAEL ANTHONY200 LAUREN CIR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, WILLIAM MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/10/1973

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDREWS, MARCY DEE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/29/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR BAILEY, JOYCE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/08/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BISHOP, STEPHON QUENELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/19/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CARTER-WILLIS, NORRIS JEROME

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/05/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CASTANEDA, VICTOR ALFONSO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/23/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CASTILLO, NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/18/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/01/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAYTON, JERMIAH ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/09/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY DANIEL, CHARLEY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, RICHARD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 06/18/1951

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT

THEFT

THEFT

THEFT

THEFT

THEFT

THEFT DAVIS, VICTOR BENTLEY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/01/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BY DISCHARGE OF FIREARM INTO

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON DUNCAN, BRENT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/12/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) FRENCH, TRISTA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HACKER, MEGAN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/27/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAWN, WILLIAM BURTEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/26/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT JOHNSON, BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JONES, CALEB P

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/18/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

FISHING WITHOUT LICENSE LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/14/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI LUNDY, ALLISON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/25/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO MITCHELL, KEYAUN D

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/24/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/20/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA) PANAHAGAHI, ROBERT K

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/16/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS PETERSON, TAMARA JEANINE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PLUMLEE, CAMERON BLAIRE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/13/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SHAW, JASON STEWART

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/02/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION TAPLEY, CASEY DUANE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/14/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITTLE, DANNY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WRIGHT, JAMES LEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/15/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE YELL, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/24/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING



