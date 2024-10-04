Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, October 4, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALEXANDER, WILLIAM MICHAEL 
806 CAMPBELL DRIVE KNOVILLE, 31075 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDREWS, MARCY DEE 
2441 WILLIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

BAILEY, JOYCE MARIE 
5408 SAINT ELMO AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BISHOP, STEPHON QUENELL 
65 SOUTH WATSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE 
120 WEST MANNING CHATTANOOGA, 374053840 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CAPUTO, MARY ELIZABETH 
200 FRANKLIN ESTATES LANE GREENBACK, 37742 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTANEDA, VICTOR ALFONSO 
3928 RHINEHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CASTILLO, NICHOLAS 
5207 EVITT ST RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE 
12101 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAYTON, JERMAINE A 
2413 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRAYTON, JERMIAH ANTWON 
2413 KIRBY AVE Chattanooga, 374043806 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DANIEL, CHARLEY WAYNE 
8783 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, RICHARD EUGENE 
551 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT
THEFT
THEFT
THEFT
THEFT
THEFT
THEFT

DAVIS, VICTOR BENTLEY 
3209 CRAIG RD EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BY DISCHARGE OF FIREARM INTO
EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN
EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON

DUNCAN, BRENT ANTHONY 
726 ROBERTA DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

FRENCH, TRISTA 
1011 GADD ROAD APT 318 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GRAVITT, ELIJAH JAMES 
1806 LAKESHORE DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

HACKER, MEGAN MARIE 
194 KELLY ST WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANKS, TANNER JAMES 
2737 FOREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE 
3617 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154001 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR POSS CONT SUB

HAWN, WILLIAM BURTEN 
203 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

HUDSON, RIKEY K 
4718 TARPOND TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

JOHNSON, BRANDON 
2612 GLENNWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 374112013 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES, CALEB P 
246 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FISHING WITHOUT LICENSE

KILGORE, SAMUEL ADAM 
3201 6 TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN 
2516 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

LOVELACE, DEMETRIUS LAMAR 
4715 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LUNDY, ALLISON 
2020 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE 
100 NORTH HALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO

MIRANDA GABRIEL, JEREMIAS 
1613 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MITCHELL, KEYAUN D 
2230 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073645 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL 
1044 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

PANAHAGAHI, ROBERT K 
2014 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212513 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

PETERSON, TAMARA JEANINE 
319 N HAWTHORNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PLUMLEE, CAMERON BLAIRE 
8504 WALNUT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

ROBERSON, DENZEL 
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SHAW, JASON STEWART 
1127 CLEARMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TAPLEY, CASEY DUANE 
668 W STATE LINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITTLE, DANNY EUGENE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WRIGHT, JAMES LEE 
8549 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

YELL, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
200 LAUREN CIR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, WILLIAM MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDREWS, MARCY DEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
BAILEY, JOYCE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BISHOP, STEPHON QUENELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/19/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CARTER-WILLIS, NORRIS JEROME
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CASTANEDA, VICTOR ALFONSO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/23/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CASTILLO, NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAYTON, JERMIAH ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/09/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DANIEL, CHARLEY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, RICHARD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/18/1951
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT
  • THEFT
  • THEFT
  • THEFT
  • THEFT
  • THEFT
  • THEFT
DAVIS, VICTOR BENTLEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/01/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BY DISCHARGE OF FIREARM INTO
  • EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN
  • EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON
DUNCAN, BRENT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/12/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FRENCH, TRISTA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HACKER, MEGAN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAWN, WILLIAM BURTEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/26/2000
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
JOHNSON, BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, CALEB P
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/18/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • FISHING WITHOUT LICENSE
LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/14/1979
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
LUNDY, ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/25/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
MITCHELL, KEYAUN D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
PANAHAGAHI, ROBERT K
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
PETERSON, TAMARA JEANINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PLUMLEE, CAMERON BLAIRE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/13/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SHAW, JASON STEWART
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/02/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TAPLEY, CASEY DUANE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/14/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITTLE, DANNY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WRIGHT, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/15/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
YELL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/24/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING




