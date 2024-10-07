Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

Chattanooga To Welcome NCAA Division II Softball Finals For 4 Straight Years
  • Sports
  • 10/7/2024
Developers Of The Bend Moving Forward With Creation Of 5 New City Blocks At Former Alstom Site
  • Breaking News
  • 10/7/2024
PREP FOOTBALL: Region Standings As Of Week 7
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/7/2024
Signal Mountain Middle Qualifies For TMSSA State Volleyball Tournament
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/7/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/7/2024
Breaking News
  • 10/7/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AMOS, ... more

  • 10/6/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALLOW, ... more

Breaking News
Assessor Marty Haynes Considering Ask For Reappraisals Every 2 Years
  • 10/5/2024
Doc Ed Cullis Retiring From Dismembered Tennesseans After 74 Years
  • 10/5/2024
  • 10/5/2024
TDOT Reopens 2 Severely Damaged State Routes In Tennessee
  • 10/4/2024
Hamilton County Schools Town Hall Meeting Scheduled For Monday Is Canceled
  • 10/4/2024
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: With Volunteer Spirit, Tennesseans Are Banding Together After Hurricane Helene
  • 10/7/2024
Chattanooga, Don’t Lose This One
  • 10/6/2024
What Happened?
  • 10/7/2024
Equal Ink
  • 10/6/2024
Walden: Small Town, Big Beef
  • 10/6/2024
Sports
Chattanooga To Welcome NCAA Division II Softball Finals For 4 Straight Years
  • 10/7/2024
Wick, Potter Capture Chattanooga TPC Titles
  • 10/6/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Now At A Crossroads After Disappointing Arkansas Loss
  • 10/6/2024
Fourth Ranked Tennessee Struggles In 19-14 Loss At Arkansas
  • 10/6/2024
Lett Leads Strong Council Fire Contingent Into Final Day Of Chattanooga TPC
  • 10/5/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
  • 10/7/2024
ArtsBuild Grants To Break Down Barriers For Artists With Disabilities
  • 10/4/2024
Signal Mountain Police And Fire Department Offers Free Car Seat Safety Check On Oct. 12
  • 10/4/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 10/7/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Lt Col Edwin Cottrell (USAF, Ret.)
  • 10/4/2024
Entertainment
Family Concert The Little Engine That Could Will Be Oct. 11-13
  • 10/4/2024
VIDEO: Doc Cullis Ends His 74-Year Bluegrass Career At 3 Sisters Festival
  • 10/6/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/4/2024
Tennessee Valley Theatre Presents Zombie Prom Oct. 18-27
  • 10/7/2024
Lee University’s Chorale To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 17
  • 10/4/2024
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: With Volunteer Spirit, Tennesseans Are Banding Together After Hurricane Helene
  • 10/7/2024
Chattanooga, Don’t Lose This One
  • 10/6/2024
What Happened?
  • 10/7/2024
Dining
Hotel Chalet Completes Renovations, Applies For Beer Permit For Entire Property
  • 10/4/2024
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Receives $50,000 Grant From Norfolk Southern
  • 10/1/2024
Red Bank’s Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 4
  • 9/30/2024
Business
Allyson Ford Appointed Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President
  • 10/4/2024
ELLA Library Announces Grand Opening Of New Independent Bookshop, AND THEN BOOKS
  • 10/4/2024
Cody Sims Receives 2024 Five Star Wealth Manager Award
  • 10/3/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For September
  • 10/3/2024
Kadi Brown: Home Ready For Fall
  • 10/3/2024
Multiple Commercial Properties Sell For $30 Million
  • 10/3/2024
Student Scene
GNTC To Host Open House Events On All Six Campuses
  • 10/7/2024
Lee University Students Published Internationally
  • 10/7/2024
Groundbreaking Held For New $20 Million TCAT At Dayton
  • 10/5/2024
Living Well
Signal Centers Charts Fresh Direction For Assistive Technology Services
  • 10/7/2024
Goodwill To Host Open House At Newly Expanded Opportunity Center In East Brainerd
  • 10/7/2024
5th Annual “Demystifying Death” Fall Conference Nov. 1 Encourages Difficult Conversations
  • 10/7/2024
Memories
Moccasin Bend 20-Year Anniversary Celebration Set For Oct. 14
  • 10/4/2024
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
  • 9/25/2024
"Moccasin Bend: Beginnings And Endings" Program Hike Is Oct. 12
  • 9/26/2024
Outdoors
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets Oct. 14
  • 10/4/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Joe Jacobi
  • 10/7/2024
Witches And Warlocks Return With Paddling The Tennessee River Oct. 19
  • 10/2/2024
Travel
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
  • 10/1/2024
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Malicious Myth Of The Greener Grass
  • 10/7/2024
New Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 132nd Anniversary And Homecoming With 2-Day Event
  • 10/7/2024
Honoring Dr. Bruce Clark For 50 years At First Cumberland
  • 10/6/2024
Obituaries
Jerome “Jerry” Kern Curington
  • 10/7/2024
Glenn Earl Green
  • 10/7/2024
Julia Ann Bennett Davis
  • 10/7/2024