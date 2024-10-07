Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

AMOS, STUART JAMES

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/23/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BERNABE, YISEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/05/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY CERNAK, DESTANY FREEDOM

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/03/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE DODD, JOSE ISREAL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION PUBLIC INTOXICATION ELLINGSWORTH, RONALD

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/31/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY FORAKER, AMBER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

FAIL TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED) FOSTER, JAMIE SHAUN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/04/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

PERMISSION OF OWNER OF LAND TO TAKE WILDLIFE OR BI

ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI

ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI

PERMISSION OF OWNER OF LAND TO TAKE WILDLIFE OR BI

ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI

ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI

HUNTING, KILLING AND POSSESSION OF DEER, BEAR, WIL HOANG, LOI DAI

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/28/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LAUREDALE, WILLIS GRANT

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/16/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

LAY, BRANDON MIKEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/08/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR LOPEZ VELASQUEZ, MAYCO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/16/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCDANIEL, JENNIFER LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/19/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE NANDAGOPAL, BALACHANDER

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/17/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

DUI

RECKLESS DRIVING PATILLO, PATRICIA TASHAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ROSS, NICHOLAS DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/29/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) FAILURE TO APPEAR STEWART, WILLIAM ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOLER, CHLOE ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOC CASTANON, ABIMAEL UBALDO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHOANG, LOI DAI106 FAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGJERONIMO, SANTIAGO1709 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY201 POPLAR ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARLAUREDALE, WILLIS GRANT727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYLAY, BRANDON MIKEL1000 EMMETT AVENUE NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORLOPEZ VELASQUEZ, MAYCO2329 DURBAN POINT DRIVE SODDYDAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMARSHALL JR, TERRY MAURICE1712 WOSHER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031514Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMCDANIEL, JENNIFER LYNNE8926 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VOP) SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE3923 MARIGOLD DR Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)NANDAGOPAL, BALACHANDER11210 CHESTVIEW TER JOHNS CREEK, 30024Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUIRECKLESS DRIVINGPATILLO, PATRICIA TASHAN2441 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071136Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPORTE, OLGA A143 HENDRICKS BLVD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374054616Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREROSS, NICHOLAS DARRELL2400 E 4TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, CAMERON EVERETT13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) FAILURE TO APPEARSTEWART, WILLIAM ALBERT4213 OAKLAND TERRIS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TOLER, CHLOE ALEXIS212 WALNUT STREET APT 36 CHATTANOOGA, 37330Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTONG, NYAMOUCH LATJOR7313 KENMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214068Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTOWNSEND, LANDERS J1703 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045145Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWORD, CADERIUS RASHAD3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOC CASTANON, ABIMAEL UBALDOUNKNOWN ,Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION





