Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, October 7, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:
AMOS, STUART JAMES
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/23/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BERNABE, YISEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
CERNAK, DESTANY FREEDOM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DODD, JOSE ISREAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ELLINGSWORTH, RONALD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/31/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
FORAKER, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAIL TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
FOSTER, JAMIE SHAUN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/04/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • PERMISSION OF OWNER OF LAND TO TAKE WILDLIFE OR BI
  • ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI
  • ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI
  • PERMISSION OF OWNER OF LAND TO TAKE WILDLIFE OR BI
  • ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI
  • ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI
  • HUNTING, KILLING AND POSSESSION OF DEER, BEAR, WIL
HOANG, LOI DAI
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/28/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LAUREDALE, WILLIS GRANT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
LAY, BRANDON MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/08/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LOPEZ VELASQUEZ, MAYCO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/16/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCDANIEL, JENNIFER LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/19/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
  • (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NANDAGOPAL, BALACHANDER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/17/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DUI
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
PATILLO, PATRICIA TASHAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROSS, NICHOLAS DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/29/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) FAILURE TO APPEAR
STEWART, WILLIAM ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOLER, CHLOE ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOC CASTANON, ABIMAEL UBALDO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION




