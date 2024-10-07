Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AMOS, STUART JAMES
334 FORT MILTON DR JACKSONVILLE, 32220
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BERNABE, YISEL
104 WEST PEACHTREE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CATLETT, BARRY SHANE
9686 DUTTON LANE OOLTEWAH, 373631527
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CERNAK, DESTANY FREEDOM
34 ROSSVILLE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DODD, JOSE ISREAL
6320 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162731
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ELLINGSWORTH, RONALD
8626 SURRY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY
FORAKER, AMBER NICOLE
7326 STERLING RD HIXSON, 373433939
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAIL TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
FOSTER, JAMIE SHAUN
3423 ZENA DR CHATTNAOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PERMISSION OF OWNER OF LAND TO TAKE WILDLIFE OR BI
ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI
ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI
PERMISSION OF OWNER OF LAND TO TAKE WILDLIFE OR BI
ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI
ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI
HUNTING, KILLING AND POSSESSION OF DEER, BEAR, WIL
GLAVICH, MARY MARGARET
309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER
6021 BREEZY HOLLOW LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FALSE REPORTS
HAYES, CASEY LEMAR
606 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082103
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOANG, LOI DAI
106 FAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JERONIMO, SANTIAGO
1709 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY
201 POPLAR ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LAUREDALE, WILLIS GRANT
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
LAY, BRANDON MIKEL
1000 EMMETT AVENUE NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LOPEZ VELASQUEZ, MAYCO
2329 DURBAN POINT DRIVE SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MARSHALL JR, TERRY MAURICE
1712 WOSHER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031514
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCDANIEL, JENNIFER LYNNE
8926 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE
3923 MARIGOLD DR Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
NANDAGOPAL, BALACHANDER
11210 CHESTVIEW TER JOHNS CREEK, 30024
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
RECKLESS DRIVING
PATILLO, PATRICIA TASHAN
2441 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071136
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PORTE, OLGA A
143 HENDRICKS BLVD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374054616
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ROSS, NICHOLAS DARRELL
2400 E 4TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) FAILURE TO APPEAR
STEWART, WILLIAM ALBERT
4213 OAKLAND TERRIS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOLER, CHLOE ALEXIS
212 WALNUT STREET APT 36 CHATTANOOGA, 37330
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TONG, NYAMOUCH LATJOR
7313 KENMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214068
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TOWNSEND, LANDERS J
1703 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045145
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOC CASTANON, ABIMAEL UBALDO
UNKNOWN ,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
