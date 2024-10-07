Latest Headlines

Motorcyclist Killed In Accident Early Saturday Morning

  • Monday, October 7, 2024

A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning on Hixson Pike.

At approximately 7:40 a.m., a resident living near the 7400 block of Hixson Pike called 911 stating a motorcycle accident had occurred just south of her residence. The woman and her husband were on their front porch when they noticed a blinking light in the woods. Upon further investigation, they located a motorcycle and an unresponsive rider and immediately called 911.

Deputies and emergency services responded; however, the rider, later identified as Clifford Barbee, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals the motorcycle left the roadway in the northbound lane at the Thrasher Pike intersection.

Latest Headlines
Man Arrested For Theft At Chattanooga High Center For Creative Arts
Man Arrested For Theft At Chattanooga High Center For Creative Arts
  • Breaking News
  • 10/7/2024
2 Arrested For April 26th Eastgate Loop Homicide
2 Arrested For April 26th Eastgate Loop Homicide
  • Breaking News
  • 10/7/2024
Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School Teacher Charged With Child Cruelty
Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School Teacher Charged With Child Cruelty
  • Breaking News
  • 10/7/2024
Motorcyclist Killed In Accident Early Saturday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 10/7/2024
Boyd Buchanan Reclaims Top Spot In TSWA DII-AAA Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/7/2024
Chattanooga To Welcome NCAA Division II Softball Finals For 4 Straight Years
  • Sports
  • 10/7/2024
Breaking News
Man Arrested For Theft At Chattanooga High Center For Creative Arts
Man Arrested For Theft At Chattanooga High Center For Creative Arts
  • 10/7/2024

The Hamilton County School Resource Deputy assigned to Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts was informed by his school administration that an unknown man had stolen property from the school ... more

Developers Of The Bend Moving Forward With Creation Of 5 New City Blocks At Former Alstom Site
  • 10/7/2024

Developers of The Bend at the former Alstom site are moving forward with the creation of five new city blocks on 12.4 acres of the site. Phase 2 of The Bend will include new extensions of ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/7/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AMOS, ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 10/7/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/6/2024
Assessor Marty Haynes Considering Ask For Reappraisals Every 2 Years
Assessor Marty Haynes Considering Ask For Reappraisals Every 2 Years
  • 10/5/2024
Tennessee Guardsmen Continue Supporting Helene Recovery Efforts
Tennessee Guardsmen Continue Supporting Helene Recovery Efforts
  • 10/5/2024
Ordinance For Soddy Lake Scenic Corridor Passes; Donations Collected For Hurricane Victims
Ordinance For Soddy Lake Scenic Corridor Passes; Donations Collected For Hurricane Victims
  • 10/5/2024
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: With Volunteer Spirit, Tennesseans Are Banding Together After Hurricane Helene
  • 10/7/2024
Chattanooga, Don’t Lose This One
  • 10/6/2024
What Happened?
  • 10/7/2024
Equal Ink
  • 10/6/2024
Walden: Small Town, Big Beef
  • 10/6/2024
Sports
Chattanooga To Welcome NCAA Division II Softball Finals For 4 Straight Years
  • 10/7/2024
Wick, Potter Capture Chattanooga TPC Titles
Wick, Potter Capture Chattanooga TPC Titles
  • 10/6/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Now At A Crossroads After Disappointing Arkansas Loss
Dan Fleser: Vols Now At A Crossroads After Disappointing Arkansas Loss
  • 10/6/2024
Fourth Ranked Tennessee Struggles In 19-14 Loss At Arkansas
  • 10/6/2024
Lett Leads Strong Council Fire Contingent Into Final Day Of Chattanooga TPC
Lett Leads Strong Council Fire Contingent Into Final Day Of Chattanooga TPC
  • 10/5/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
  • 10/7/2024
ArtsBuild Grants To Break Down Barriers For Artists With Disabilities
  • 10/4/2024
Signal Mountain Police And Fire Department Offers Free Car Seat Safety Check On Oct. 12
Signal Mountain Police And Fire Department Offers Free Car Seat Safety Check On Oct. 12
  • 10/4/2024
Boo In The Zoo Starts Oct. 11
Boo In The Zoo Starts Oct. 11
  • 10/7/2024
Free Community Center Fall Festivals Announces For This October
Free Community Center Fall Festivals Announces For This October
  • 10/7/2024
Entertainment
Family Concert The Little Engine That Could Will Be Oct. 11-13
  • 10/4/2024
VIDEO: Doc Cullis Ends His 74-Year Bluegrass Career At 3 Sisters Festival
  • 10/6/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/4/2024
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Presents Free Family Concerts Oct. 11, 12 & 13
  • 10/7/2024
Tennessee Valley Theatre Presents Zombie Prom Oct. 18-27
  • 10/7/2024
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: With Volunteer Spirit, Tennesseans Are Banding Together After Hurricane Helene
  • 10/7/2024
Chattanooga, Don’t Lose This One
  • 10/6/2024
What Happened?
  • 10/7/2024
Dining
Hotel Chalet Completes Renovations, Applies For Beer Permit For Entire Property
  • 10/4/2024
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Receives $50,000 Grant From Norfolk Southern
  • 10/1/2024
Red Bank’s Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 4
Red Bank’s Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 4
  • 9/30/2024
Business
Allyson Ford Appointed Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President
Allyson Ford Appointed Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President
  • 10/4/2024
ELLA Library Announces Grand Opening Of New Independent Bookshop, AND THEN BOOKS
  • 10/4/2024
Cody Sims Receives 2024 Five Star Wealth Manager Award
Cody Sims Receives 2024 Five Star Wealth Manager Award
  • 10/3/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For September
  • 10/3/2024
Kadi Brown: Home Ready For Fall
Kadi Brown: Home Ready For Fall
  • 10/3/2024
Multiple Commercial Properties Sell For $30 Million
  • 10/3/2024
Student Scene
GNTC To Host Open House Events On All Six Campuses
  • 10/7/2024
Lee University Students Published Internationally
Lee University Students Published Internationally
  • 10/7/2024
Groundbreaking Held For New $20 Million TCAT At Dayton
Groundbreaking Held For New $20 Million TCAT At Dayton
  • 10/5/2024
Living Well
Signal Centers Charts Fresh Direction For Assistive Technology Services
Signal Centers Charts Fresh Direction For Assistive Technology Services
  • 10/7/2024
Goodwill To Host Open House At Newly Expanded Opportunity Center In East Brainerd
  • 10/7/2024
5th Annual “Demystifying Death” Fall Conference Nov. 1 Encourages Difficult Conversations
5th Annual “Demystifying Death” Fall Conference Nov. 1 Encourages Difficult Conversations
  • 10/7/2024
Memories
Tennessee Societies Honor Patriot
Tennessee Societies Honor Patriot
  • 10/7/2024
Moccasin Bend 20-Year Anniversary Celebration Set For Oct. 14
  • 10/4/2024
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
  • 9/25/2024
Outdoors
Section Of Douglas Reservoir Closed For Debris Containment
Section Of Douglas Reservoir Closed For Debris Containment
  • 10/7/2024
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets Oct. 14
  • 10/4/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Joe Jacobi
  • 10/7/2024
Travel
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
  • 10/1/2024
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Malicious Myth Of The Greener Grass
Bob Tamasy: The Malicious Myth Of The Greener Grass
  • 10/7/2024
New Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 132nd Anniversary And Homecoming With 2-Day Event
  • 10/7/2024
Honoring Dr. Bruce Clark For 50 years At First Cumberland
Honoring Dr. Bruce Clark For 50 years At First Cumberland
  • 10/6/2024
Obituaries
Evelyn B. Taylor
Evelyn B. Taylor
  • 10/7/2024
Paul Howard Scates
Paul Howard Scates
  • 10/7/2024
Mitchell Gordon Fleming
Mitchell Gordon Fleming
  • 10/7/2024