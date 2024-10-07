Motorcyclist Killed In Accident Early Saturday Morning

A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning on Hixson Pike.

At approximately 7:40 a.m., a resident living near the 7400 block of Hixson Pike called 911 stating a motorcycle accident had occurred just south of her residence. The woman and her husband were on their front porch when they noticed a blinking light in the woods. Upon further investigation, they located a motorcycle and an unresponsive rider and immediately called 911.

Deputies and emergency services responded; however, the rider, later identified as Clifford Barbee, was pronounced deceased at the scene.



The preliminary investigation reveals the motorcycle left the roadway in the northbound lane at the Thrasher Pike intersection.

