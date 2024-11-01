Signal Mountain Reaches Terms With Exiting Town Manager

The Signal Mountain Town Council has reached terms with exiting town manager Matt Trollinger.

In an abbreviated meeting on Friday afternoon, the council voted unanimously to approve the agreement.

The terms call for Mr. Trollinger, who formerly was town manager for Somerset, Md., to resign.

In return, he will get a severance package that includes

- Payment of three months and eight days of base salary less applicable deductions to be paid in a lump sum on or before next Tuesday.

- Payment of the employer's share of COBRA for his health and dental insurance through Jan. 31, 2025. If he gains another job with benefits, then the new plan would kick in.

Neither side is to talk bad about the other.

Gail Green told the council that citizens are in the dark as to why initial actions were taken against the short-lived town manager at a meeting Oct. 4. She said there is no livestream and "there are no minutes - none."

She said some citizens feel the town "is taking advantage of this man and his family, which is wrong."

Sitting beside Mr. Trollinger on the front row were his wife and the new child.

Ms. Green said, "Why do we have such turnover of numerous town managers?"

John Coolidge said he understood there was an issue of Mr. Trollinger going on paternity leave after his wife had their first child and not signing certain papers.

He said, "If Matt Justice was the acting town manager, why couldn't he sign the papers?"