Elizabeth Baker Is New Signal Mountain Mayor

Two new members of Signal Mountain’s town council were sworn in by town Judge Gary Humble at the Tuesday meeting. As Mayor Charles Poss and Council Member Susannah leave, Eddie Smith and Miles Jorgensen join the council along with returning members Elizabeth Baker, Clay Crumbliss and Andrew Gardner. The first business conducted by the new board was to choose the mayor and vice mayor. In Signal Mountain, the positions are decided with a vote of the town council. For the upcoming term, Elizabeth Baker was selected to be mayor and Clay Crumbliss will serve as vice mayor.

Matt Justice has previously been interim town manager and was unanimously chosen to fill the position again during the search for a new permanent town manager. Negotiations of a contract for the job will be done. Mr. Justice will name an acting town manager who would fill in temporarily during a short-term absence of the town manager.

The council voted to revert to the previous administrative organization chart which separates the functions of the finance and human resources directors. Those two positions had been consolidated into one job by past town manager Matthew Trollinger. Advertising for the combined job, that is currently vacant, will end. Further direction for the two separate positions will be assessed and the separate jobs will be advertised.

An ordinance passed to amend Signal Mountain’s town codes regarding stormwater. The amendment is being made in order to meet federal requirements for controls and discharges. Town Manager Justice said this formalizes the town’s existing practices by implementing the existing plan into the town’s stormwater policy.

In his report Mr. Justice said that leaf pick-up is scheduled to begin next Monday. He asks residents to keep the leaves on their property, and keep them off of the roads. The leaf machine has a long reach, he said, and can pick them up in the yards. Council Member Jorgensen suggested to also keep them off of sidewalks where they become slick when wet. Commissioner Gardner said he will be following this year’s “leave the leaves campaign.” It encourages people to let the leaves remain on their property, saving time and helping the environment, pollinators and wildlife.

An update to the WWTA project on the mountain is that slip-lining continues. It is currently taking place in the Ravine Road area followed by work in the Druid Drive area. Pipes are also being inspected with cameras around Texas Avenue. The WWTA has been keeping the schools informed of where they are working to ensure access. Residents can find updates for road activity on the WWTA website.

Jennifer Waycaster CPA has conducted the town’s audit. A presentation will be made publicly at either an upcoming work session or at a special meeting.

Appointments of council members to the various town boards have been made. Vice Mayor Crumbliss will be the liaison to the recycling committee, the personnel committee and the construction board of appeals. Councilman Gardner will be the liaison to the parks and recreation board. Councilman Smith will be the council representative on the planning commission, condemnation board and the tree and hemlock board. Councilman Jorgenson will be the liaison to the library board, the planning commission and the stormwater board of appeals. Mayor Baker will represent the council on the design review commission and the historical committee. Councilman Gardner clarified that the board liaisons are at the meetings to listen and provide guidance, but not to give the council’s opinions.

A resolution recognizing and honoring town employees who are veterans of the armed forces was passed at the meeting that was held on Veteran’s Day.