A downed utility pole has closed Hickory Valley Road between East Brainerd Road and the I-75 / Highway 153 off ramp in both directions.

Traffic exiting the ramp can only travel northbound on Hickory Valley Road.



CDOT recommends Highway 64 as the primary detour route until the pole is cleared and repairs are made to the utilities.



Estimated time of reopening is currently 8:30 p.m. but is subject to change with or without notice.