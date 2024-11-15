Driver Gets Away After Pursuit That Ends On MLK Boulevard, But 2 Passengers Charged

During the early morning hours of November 15, 2024, Patrol deputies received notification from an Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) that a stolen vehicle was in the vicinity of Middle Valley Road near Valleywood Drive. Deputies located the stolen vehicle near Bowman Road.

The vehicle proceeded to Highway 27 at which time deputies attempted a traffic stop, however the driver failed to stop, and a pursuit began. Red Bank Police Department officers joined in the pursuit and attempted two separate, successful spike-strip deployments to the vehicle, however the driver continued southbound. Deputies next attempted to box the vehicle in, but the driver made contact with a deputy’s patrol unit and continued to evade.

In order to protect the public and stop the pursuit, deputies utilized a PIT maneuver to successfully stop the vehicle on ML King Boulevard in downtown Chattanooga.

As the pursuit ended, four people in the car fled, of which all but the driver were captured.

At this time, deputies have charged one of the passengers, Quincy Eugene Harris, 19, with theft, evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also charged another passenger, Tramel Hubbard, 20, with evading arrest and resisting arrest.

The driver was not located.

The HCSO would like to thank the Red Bank Police Department for their assistance in ending this pursuit.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information as to this pursuit or the identity of the driver is requested to contact the HCSO at 423-622-0022.