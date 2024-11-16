Injured Female Hiker Rescued At Rainbow Lake Falls

Emergency personnel carried out the rescue of an injured female hiker at Rainbow Lake Falls, Signal Mountain, on Saturday afternoon.

A hiker on the Rainbow Lake trails heard someone screaming down the trailhead. At 4:17 p.m., the hiker called 911 reporting someone was screaming and may be in distress on a trailhead at Rainbow Lake Falls.

The Signal Mountain Fire Department responded to Rainbow Lake trails at 304 Ohio Ave.The hiker was able to locate a female on the trailhead and told the 911 dispatcher she was a half mile down the trail and may have an ankle injury.

The hiker gave the GPS coordinates to the 911 dispatcher who reported the location information to Signal Mountain firefighters. Fire and HCEMS personnel hiked down the trails to the female hiker to assess her injuries and secured her to a Stokes basket to carry her out of the trailhead.

Signal Mountain Fire Chief Larry Sloan reported, “This will be a lengthy rescue due to the rough and steep terrain.” Waldens Ridge Emergency Service was requested to respond to the scene with their 6x6 ATV to help with the extrication.

At 7:02 p.m., first responders were out of the woods and handing the injured hiker over to Hamilton County EMS for transport to the hospital.



