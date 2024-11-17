Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BAILEY, ERICA DENISE 
2307 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064119 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON 
203 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114862 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

BROWN, CYRION 
9222 SKYFALL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (PASSING SCHOOL BUS )

BROWNELL, TIMOTHY SHAWN 
8225 PATTERSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

BUOY, DAVID M 
6553 GRAZING LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COLL

DOMINGO BAUTISTA, RAFAEL 
3906 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RAPE
ALLOWING UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION BY A MINOR

FERRER, JACOB KEVIN 
3220 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GILMORE, MARK EDWIN 
2815 OLD ALABAMA RD SW MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUINN, MINDI NICOLE 
117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

HEGGESTAD, KRISTOPHER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

HENSON, TREVOR DANIEL 
642 MAIN AVE WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $10,000.00
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HINSHAW, LUKE ELLIOTT 
2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOARD, WILLIAM HALE 
1137 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)

JIMENEZ MIRANDA, ARNULFO 
505 LESLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KIDD, SHAWN STEVEN 
3513 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
STALKING

LANGKAMP, AARON ROBERT 
491 W 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082842 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

LOPEZ-JUAN, LUIS CANDELARIO 
702 MCGOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LYKINS, JEFFERY WADE 
4035 KNOLLWOOD DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING 89/65

MADELLIN GONZALEZ, JUAN DIEGO 
7321 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MCCLOUD, CALVIN LEIWS 
11232 CHIGCAO AVE CONLEY, 30288 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE 
1530 ESSIE LN SODDY DAISY, 373793856 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MOORE, JOSHUA LEE 
2413 GLENNGARY DR SODDY DAISY, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE 
3465 EMERSON DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

NORMAN, HOLDON ERIC 
154 FOOTHILLS RD PIKEVILLE, 37087 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

OWENS, JAYCA WHITNEY 
1608 CARISLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

PHILLIPS, HAROLD TERRELL 
933 WEST CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

ROBERTS, WILLIAM BRENTON DOMENIC 
315 BENSON LN DECATUR, 373225648 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
SPEEDING 54/35
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SCOTT, TYLER LEVERT 
613 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112024 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING

SJOBLOM, AMANDA KAY 
130 FREEMAN FIRKDER RD STEWART, 37175 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS 
733 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041228 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SWAFFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY 
4502 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 373639017 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

TATE, ERIC EUGENE 
1940 HIXSON RINGGOLD RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

TAYLOR, VINCENT ALEXANDER 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TROUPE, ADAM CHRISTOPHER 
1077 CROWE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

VERGARA, DIEGO ALFREDO 
400 SIDNEY WAY DALGTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WEBBER, HAYLEE JEAN 
423 BLANCHE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

