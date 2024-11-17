Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BAILEY, ERICA DENISE

2307 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064119

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED



BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON

203 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114862

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO



BROWN, CYRION

9222 SKYFALL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR (PASSING SCHOOL BUS )



BROWNELL, TIMOTHY SHAWN

8225 PATTERSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



BUOY, DAVID M

6553 GRAZING LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COLL



DOMINGO BAUTISTA, RAFAEL

3906 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RAPE

ALLOWING UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION BY A MINOR



FERRER, JACOB KEVIN

3220 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GILMORE, MARK EDWIN

2815 OLD ALABAMA RD SW MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GUINN, MINDI NICOLE

117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT



HEGGESTAD, KRISTOPHER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



HENSON, TREVOR DANIEL

642 MAIN AVE WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER $10,000.00

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HINSHAW, LUKE ELLIOTT

2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HOARD, WILLIAM HALE

1137 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)



JIMENEZ MIRANDA, ARNULFO

505 LESLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KIDD, SHAWN STEVEN

3513 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

STALKING



LANGKAMP, AARON ROBERT

491 W 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082842

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)LOPEZ-JUAN, LUIS CANDELARIO702 MCGOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLYKINS, JEFFERY WADE4035 KNOLLWOOD DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDING 89/65MADELLIN GONZALEZ, JUAN DIEGO7321 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTMCCLOUD, CALVIN LEIWS11232 CHIGCAO AVE CONLEY, 30288Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE1530 ESSIE LN SODDY DAISY, 373793856Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARMOORE, JOSHUA LEE2413 GLENNGARY DR SODDY DAISY,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARNELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE3465 EMERSON DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHNORMAN, HOLDON ERIC154 FOOTHILLS RD PIKEVILLE, 37087Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEOWENS, JAYCA WHITNEY1608 CARISLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSPHILLIPS, HAROLD TERRELL933 WEST CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTROBERTS, WILLIAM BRENTON DOMENIC315 BENSON LN DECATUR, 373225648Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONSPEEDING 54/35LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESCOTT, TYLER LEVERT613 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112024Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGSJOBLOM, AMANDA KAY130 FREEMAN FIRKDER RD STEWART, 37175Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS733 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041228Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESWAFFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY4502 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 373639017Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTTATE, ERIC EUGENE1940 HIXSON RINGGOLD RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHETAYLOR, VINCENT ALEXANDER727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTROUPE, ADAM CHRISTOPHER1077 CROWE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARVERGARA, DIEGO ALFREDO400 SIDNEY WAY DALGTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWEBBER, HAYLEE JEAN423 BLANCHE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, ERICA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO BROWN, CYRION

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (PASSING SCHOOL BUS ) BUOY, DAVID M

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/23/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COLL DOMINGO BAUTISTA, RAFAEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/20/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

RAPE

ALLOWING UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION BY A MINOR FERRER, JACOB KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GUINN, MINDI NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/18/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT HINSHAW, LUKE ELLIOTT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOARD, WILLIAM HALE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/29/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) JIMENEZ MIRANDA, ARNULFO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/10/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KIDD, SHAWN STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/26/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

STALKING LOPEZ-JUAN, LUIS CANDELARIO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MCCLOUD, CALVIN LEIWS

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/08/1965

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, JOSHUA LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/26/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR NORMAN, HOLDON ERIC

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/05/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE OWENS, JAYCA WHITNEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/31/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS PHILLIPS, HAROLD TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/14/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT ROBERTS, WILLIAM BRENTON DOMENIC

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

SPEEDING 54/35

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SCOTT, TYLER LEVERT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/04/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING SJOBLOM, AMANDA KAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/28/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 73

Date of Birth: 12/19/1950

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE SWAFFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT TATE, ERIC EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/01/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE VERGARA, DIEGO ALFREDO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WEBBER, HAYLEE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



