Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BAILEY, ERICA DENISE
2307 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064119
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON
203 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114862
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BROWN, CYRION
9222 SKYFALL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (PASSING SCHOOL BUS )
BROWNELL, TIMOTHY SHAWN
8225 PATTERSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
BUOY, DAVID M
6553 GRAZING LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COLL
DOMINGO BAUTISTA, RAFAEL
3906 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RAPE
ALLOWING UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION BY A MINOR
FERRER, JACOB KEVIN
3220 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GILMORE, MARK EDWIN
2815 OLD ALABAMA RD SW MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUINN, MINDI NICOLE
117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
HEGGESTAD, KRISTOPHER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HENSON, TREVOR DANIEL
642 MAIN AVE WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $10,000.00
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HINSHAW, LUKE ELLIOTT
2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOARD, WILLIAM HALE
1137 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
JIMENEZ MIRANDA, ARNULFO
505 LESLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIDD, SHAWN STEVEN
3513 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
STALKING
LANGKAMP, AARON ROBERT
491 W 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082842
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
LOPEZ-JUAN, LUIS CANDELARIO
702 MCGOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LYKINS, JEFFERY WADE
4035 KNOLLWOOD DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING 89/65
MADELLIN GONZALEZ, JUAN DIEGO
7321 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MCCLOUD, CALVIN LEIWS
11232 CHIGCAO AVE CONLEY, 30288
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE
1530 ESSIE LN SODDY DAISY, 373793856
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, JOSHUA LEE
2413 GLENNGARY DR SODDY DAISY,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE
3465 EMERSON DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
NORMAN, HOLDON ERIC
154 FOOTHILLS RD PIKEVILLE, 37087
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
OWENS, JAYCA WHITNEY
1608 CARISLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
PHILLIPS, HAROLD TERRELL
933 WEST CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
ROBERTS, WILLIAM BRENTON DOMENIC
315 BENSON LN DECATUR, 373225648
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
SPEEDING 54/35
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SCOTT, TYLER LEVERT
613 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112024
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
SJOBLOM, AMANDA KAY
130 FREEMAN FIRKDER RD STEWART, 37175
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS
733 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041228
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SWAFFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY
4502 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 373639017
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
TATE, ERIC EUGENE
1940 HIXSON RINGGOLD RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
TAYLOR, VINCENT ALEXANDER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TROUPE, ADAM CHRISTOPHER
1077 CROWE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VERGARA, DIEGO ALFREDO
400 SIDNEY WAY DALGTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WEBBER, HAYLEE JEAN
423 BLANCHE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, ERICA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
|
|BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, CYRION
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (PASSING SCHOOL BUS )
|
|BUOY, DAVID M
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/23/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COLL
|
|DOMINGO BAUTISTA, RAFAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/20/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- RAPE
- ALLOWING UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION BY A MINOR
|
|FERRER, JACOB KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GUINN, MINDI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/18/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
|
|HINSHAW, LUKE ELLIOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HOARD, WILLIAM HALE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/29/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
|
|JIMENEZ MIRANDA, ARNULFO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KIDD, SHAWN STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/26/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOPEZ-JUAN, LUIS CANDELARIO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MCCLOUD, CALVIN LEIWS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/08/1965
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/26/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NORMAN, HOLDON ERIC
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/05/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|OWENS, JAYCA WHITNEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|PHILLIPS, HAROLD TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/14/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|ROBERTS, WILLIAM BRENTON DOMENIC
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- SPEEDING 54/35
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SCOTT, TYLER LEVERT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|SJOBLOM, AMANDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/28/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 12/19/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SWAFFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TATE, ERIC EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/01/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|VERGARA, DIEGO ALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WEBBER, HAYLEE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|