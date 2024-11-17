Baseball Museum Moving From Morristown To Chattanooga

The owner of a baseball museum at Morristown said he is moving it to Chattanooga.

Jamison Pack told the Morristown Citizen Tribune that he and his wife, Taleea, have bought a house in Chattanooga, but not yet identified a location for the museum.

His GroveWood Baseball Museum, located in a shopping center in Morristown, houses 11 exhibits starting from the Civil War era to the early 2000's.

It has over 1,000 authentic pieces and offers signing events with former professional athletes. The latest is with Hall of Famer Andre Dawson.

The museum also offers private tours "for fans wanting to connect to the past and learn about baseball history."

It sells baseball-themed shirts, caps and other apparel.

Mr. Pack told the Citizen Tribune that he got a warm reception from Chattanooga's minor league baseball team, the Lookouts, about the museum idea.

There had been plans at one time for a museum at Engel Stadium, former home of the Lookouts. But that never got off the ground.

The Engel Stadium property has been identified by UTC as the future home of a new Hamilton County Health Department. Portions of the historic stadium may be incorporated into the plan for reuse of the stadium site.