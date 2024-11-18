3 Arrested, 1 Still Wanted, In Walker County Murder Of Dakota Bottomlee

Three people have been arrested in Walker County in the murder of Dakota Bottomlee, and one is still wanted.

The GBI Region One office was contacted on Friday, Nov. 1, at approximately 12:30 a.m. by Walker County Sheriff's Office Captain Richie Dye in reference to a homicide investigation concerning the death of Dakota Bottomlee in Chickamauga.

At approximately 12:01 a.m., Walker County 911 dispatched Walker County Sheriff's deputies to respond to a cardiac arrest call at 1964 Johnson Road, Chickamauga. Deputies arrived on scene to find Dakota Bottomlee shot to death in the carport of the home. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, a search warrant was executed by the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office SRT team at 10730 Alabama Highway, Ringgold.

A murder warrant, O.G.C.A. 16-5-1, was then obtained for Kayla Michelle McClure, 21, 10730 Alabama Highway, Ringgold, and James Logan Darty, 21, 177 Mitchell Lane, Rossville, for the murder of Bottomlee.

On Friday, Nov. 8, a murder warrant, O.C.G.A. 16-5-l. was also obtained for Marcuse Allen Chambers, 18, 385 Trace Lane, Rossville, and Brayden Whatley, 23, 283 Stancil Road, Rossville, for the murder.

Ms. McClure, Darty, and Chambers are all in custody at the Walker County Jail. Whatley remains at large.