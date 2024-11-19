Chattanooga Airport Announces New Nonstop Flight To Punta Gorda, Fl.

The Chattanooga Airport announces a new nonstop flight to Punta Gorda, FL (PGD), beginning Feb. 13, 2025, with service provided by Allegiant Air. This seasonal route will operate twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays, offering travelers a convenient gateway to the beaches of Florida’s West Coast during the months of February through May.“The growth of the Chattanooga Airport is a testament to the incredible support of our community, which plays a key role in making new nonstop flights like this one to Punta Gorda, Fl.possible,” said April Cameron, president and CEO of Chattanooga Airport. “Our strong partnership with Allegiant Air reflects the power of collaboration, and we are excited to see it continue to grow.”With this new route, passengers can enjoy direct access to Punta Gorda’s scenic beaches, with nearby attractions in Sarasota and Fort Myers. Tickets are available now at www.allegiantair.com, with limited-time introductory fares starting at $49 one-way.