Rachel Campbell Says Democrats Moving Forward After "Sadness, Despair" Of Trump Win

Hamilton County Democratic Party Chair Rachel Campbell led the JFK Club of Chattanooga through mistakes of November’s election and how to move forward at its monthly meeting Tuesday at Feed Co.

Ms. Campbell, who is running for chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party, acknowledged “sadness, anger, despair, distrust” at Republican victories but used the meeting to brainstorm new ways to spread information and a game plan for the weeks before Donald Trump is sworn in Jan. 20.

Table talk was that Mr. Trump had lost his majority of the popular vote just that morning.

“We did not fare as we had hoped,” Ms. Campbell said. “The things that we thought were at the top of the concern list, are just not.”

It’s not enough that the U.S. economy is top in the world, Ms. Campbell said; Americans’ grocery bills are too high, and the middle class may be better described as the working class, she said.

Ms. Campbell told the group that most labor members voted for Mr. Trump even though plans outlined in Project 2025, called a conservative wish list, do not support unions, she said.

“I think they’re about to get really hurt,” she said.

“You wanted the leopard to eat your face, so I don’t have a lot of compassion for you,” she said, referencing a TikTok video.

After Mr. Trump is sworn in, she said, Democrat representatives and organizations should resist every single thing that he is doing, she said.

A member of the audience outlined three important tasks for Democrats before Jan. 20: Work against House Resolution 9495, which will empower the secretary of the treasury to strip “terrorist-supporting” nonprofits of tax-exempt status; publicize that Mr. Trump has not signed an ethics agreement that’s part of the presidential power transition; publicize that Mr. Trump is pursuing “recess appointments” to build his cabinet without Senate approval.

The next year will be spent building party infrastructure, she said, with a goal to offer a Democratic candidate in every single local race, including the Hamilton County mayor seat in 2026.

“We will have someone running as a Democrat,” Ms. Campbell said. “We just cannot leave these seats uncontested.” Later she said that County Commissioner David Sharpe will run again. “Whether it’s County Commission or something else, I don’t know,” she said.

Democrats won’t win every office right away, she said, but they’ll lose by ever-smaller margins until the next Presidential election.

“(Mr. Trump) will not be the anchor at the top of a ticket ever again,” she said.

She even asked members of the audience to consider running for office.

“We don’t need politicos out here, we need real people,” she said.

The group discussed a new person-to-person and grassroots focus on communication between the Democratic Party and voters: knocking on doors, making phone calls and writing opinion pieces for the newspaper, while another member of the audience recommended old-fashioned activism: posters that get caught on television.

Ms. Campbell encouraged the party to “be more curious” about ways to spread information through non-traditional media, because the status quo “didn’t win.”

For example, she said, the Trump campaign bought ads on perceived pornography site OnlyFans.

“They are fighting in spaces that we are not,” she said.

Instead of running again, Allison Gorman, who lost to Greg Martin, plans to create a role using her journalism background to spread information, Ms. Campbell said.

Ms. Campbell defended Kamala Harris.

“That woman did a service to this country,” she said. “We asked the impossible of her. We don’t get to be mad.”

While data says the nation shifted 5 to 8 percent to the right, she said, Hamilton County shifted only 3 percent, the least of any county in Tennessee.

She praised state House District 29 candidate Ryan Scofield for claiming 9 percent more of the vote for Democrats than the last election did, though he lost to Greg Vital 29 percent to 71 percent.

Red Bank scored two “progressive” commissioners and the first black woman, Terri Holmes, at the November election, Ms. Campbell said.

“Those municipal elections matter,” she said.

She said that Tennesseans have been vocal that they don’t want California liberalism, but “We don’t want this brand of conservatism, either,” she said.

While, she said, many local and regional Democratic candidates performed as expected in the high-40s, candidate Jack Allen’s 41 percent won was more than other Democratic candidates running for that seat “in a long time,” Ms. Campbell said.

She defended Missy Crutchfield’s loss to Todd Gardenhire who, though “deep in his party” won only 53 percent of the vote.

Kathy Lennon’s loss to “vile” Michele Reneau was a lost opportunity “to elect a kind woman who’s lived here all her life,” Ms. Campbell said. She accused Ms. Reneau’s voters of choosing the R without researching policies, which she said Ms. Reneau made difficult because she did not give interviews before the election.

“Michele Reneau would not speak,” she said. “That’s because she knows that everything that comes out of her mouth is vitriolic.”

“Her ideas are extreme,” she said.

Ms. Campbell pointed to the “surgically drawn” Congressional districts of Nashville and Chuck Fleischmann’s hourglass-shaped district.

“I think it’s criminal, the maps that have been drawn for us,” she said, hopeful that a current ruling will be appealed and the maps found to be illegal.

“These days I don’t have much faith in anything the Republican party and its ilk does,” she said.