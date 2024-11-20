Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BOYD, JERARL MENARD

3603 ALENE CIR AUGUSTA, 309064301

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BOYZO, REYES FRASCO

316 COUNTY ROAD 1001 VALLEY HEAD, 359892514

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BROWN, JADA S

2245 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAIN, WILLIAM FITZGERALD

RR 1 BOX 246D BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CALLAN, GLENDON ALEXANDRIA

108 SHERWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER



CARTER, SARAH ELIZABETH

9408 WOODY HOLLOW CHATTANOOGA, 374215335

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CASLIN, DARIOUS LEBRON

2011 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE

3704 WAUCHULA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DEVLIN, JOSEPH LEE

1448 VANCE RD A7 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



FORD, JASMINE DENISE

2702 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GALLOWAY, WILLIAM LANCER

2225 HARRY ARNOLD RD HOMELESS MONROE, 30655

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (WALTON CO GA)



GILCHRIST, JOHN WILLIE

4532 PECKINPAUGH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR



GILLESPIE, RYAN DENZEL

510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GILLIAM, JASON DARRELL

230 LEE MORRISON RD WHITWELL, 373976816

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



GOODWIN, TORY ALEXANDER

3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 409 CHATTANOOGA, 374064234

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GRAHAM, KENTREL WINDELL

3925 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

RECKLESS DRIVING

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

SPEEDING

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



GRAY, JAMES ROBERT

2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



GUEDEZ HERRERA, WILMA JOSE

4912 W IOWA STREET CHICAGO, 60651

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PROSTITUTION



HOWARD, CALEB COLTON

748 MARBLE TOP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072602

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



JENKINS, JESSICA N

229 LASSISTER RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



JUAREZ LUCENA, REBECA DE LOS ANGELES

742 E 80TH STREET LOS ANGELES, 90001

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PROSTITUTION



KELLEY, SHEALA GENEL

3410 PEGGY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT



KIRK, RAYVAN SCOTT

1503 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KNIGHT, LASHUNDA NICOLE

2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN

2516 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MARSHALL, ARIEL LYNETTE

5007 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MATTHEWS, LAYLA GRACE

1735 SANTA BARBARA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCDANIEL, PATRICK ALAN

59 BRIARWOOD DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MILLARD, JAMES CALEB

9 BOHR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDRE THE INFLUEN



MORRIS, SEAN MATTHEW

72 AMY LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)



OSMENAJ, CYNTHIA MAE

2202 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071160

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



POWELL, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

307 W 4TH STREET JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



PRATT, ERIKA JIN SOL

8012 MCDONALD CEMETRY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



REED-STRINO, KANDIS N

48 FORTUNES WAY DUNLAP, 373276926

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IN TRANSIT



RENFRO, JOSHUA ADAM

8212 DAISY DALLAS RD LAKESITE, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



RODRIGUEZ-CARMONA, ADELVIS JOSE

7013 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 129 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SALAS, YIDALBRIS

742 E 80TH STREET LOS ANGELES, 90001

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PROSTITUTION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SANCHEZ, MARIO

HOMELESS BRAINERD, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SEWELL, JANICE DALE

1403 SECOND ST NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SILVEY, FARRYN BROOKE

103 W DAYTONA DR RED BANK, 374152105

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT

1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 212 HIXSON, 373433905

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



STEELE, KRYSTLE MONIQUE

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



TERRY, TERRANCE LEBRON

3208 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA

2600 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY ( CONDUC



WHEELER, CAROL RENEE

1205 SUNSET TRAIL CLEVELAND, 373113208

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT ABUSE OF ELDERLY AD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



WOMACK, JASON LYLE

7611 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163519

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)



WOOTEN, TERESA MICHELLE

1412 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BOYD, JERARL MENARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/09/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BOYZO, REYES FRASCO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/24/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BROWN, JADA S

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/14/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/30/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEVLIN, JOSEPH LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/19/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS FORD, JASMINE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/12/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GALLOWAY, WILLIAM LANCER

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/21/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALTON CO GA) GILLESPIE, RYAN DENZEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/28/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODWIN, TORY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HOWARD, CALEB COLTON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) JENKINS, JESSICA N

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/21/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY KELLEY, SHEALA GENEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/14/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT KIRK, RAYVAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/30/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MATTHEWS, LAYLA GRACE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/09/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDANIEL, PATRICK ALAN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/09/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MORRIS, SEAN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/01/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) REED-STRINO, KANDIS N

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/25/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT RENFRO, JOSHUA ADAM

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/29/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED SEWELL, JANICE DALE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 06/02/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

STEELE, KRYSTLE MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WHEELER, CAROL RENEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/19/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT ABUSE OF ELDERLY AD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WOOTEN, TERESA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/26/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)









