Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BOYD, JERARL MENARD 
3603 ALENE CIR AUGUSTA, 309064301 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BOYZO, REYES FRASCO 
316 COUNTY ROAD 1001 VALLEY HEAD, 359892514 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BROWN, JADA S 
2245 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAIN, WILLIAM FITZGERALD 
RR 1 BOX 246D BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CALLAN, GLENDON ALEXANDRIA 
108 SHERWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER

CARTER, SARAH ELIZABETH 
9408 WOODY HOLLOW CHATTANOOGA, 374215335 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CASLIN, DARIOUS LEBRON 
2011 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE 
3704 WAUCHULA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEVLIN, JOSEPH LEE 
1448 VANCE RD A7 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FORD, JASMINE DENISE 
2702 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GALLOWAY, WILLIAM LANCER 
2225 HARRY ARNOLD RD HOMELESS MONROE, 30655 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALTON CO GA)

GILCHRIST, JOHN WILLIE 
4532 PECKINPAUGH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR

GILLESPIE, RYAN DENZEL 
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILLIAM, JASON DARRELL 
230 LEE MORRISON RD WHITWELL, 373976816 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GOODWIN, TORY ALEXANDER 
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 409 CHATTANOOGA, 374064234 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GRAHAM, KENTREL WINDELL 
3925 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
RECKLESS DRIVING
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
SPEEDING
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

GRAY, JAMES ROBERT 
2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GUEDEZ HERRERA, WILMA JOSE 
4912 W IOWA STREET CHICAGO, 60651 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION

HOWARD, CALEB COLTON 
748 MARBLE TOP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072602 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JENKINS, JESSICA N 
229 LASSISTER RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JUAREZ LUCENA, REBECA DE LOS ANGELES 
742 E 80TH STREET LOS ANGELES, 90001 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION

KELLEY, SHEALA GENEL 
3410 PEGGY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT

KIRK, RAYVAN SCOTT 
1503 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KNIGHT, LASHUNDA NICOLE 
2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN 
2516 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MARSHALL, ARIEL LYNETTE 
5007 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEWS, LAYLA GRACE 
1735 SANTA BARBARA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDANIEL, PATRICK ALAN 
59 BRIARWOOD DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MILLARD, JAMES CALEB 
9 BOHR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDRE THE INFLUEN

MORRIS, SEAN MATTHEW 
72 AMY LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

OSMENAJ, CYNTHIA MAE 
2202 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071160 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POWELL, KIMBERLY MICHELLE 
307 W 4TH STREET JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PRATT, ERIKA JIN SOL 
8012 MCDONALD CEMETRY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REED-STRINO, KANDIS N 
48 FORTUNES WAY DUNLAP, 373276926 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT

RENFRO, JOSHUA ADAM 
8212 DAISY DALLAS RD LAKESITE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RODRIGUEZ-CARMONA, ADELVIS JOSE 
7013 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 129 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SALAS, YIDALBRIS 
742 E 80TH STREET LOS ANGELES, 90001 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SANCHEZ, MARIO 
HOMELESS BRAINERD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SEWELL, JANICE DALE 
1403 SECOND ST NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SILVEY, FARRYN BROOKE 
103 W DAYTONA DR RED BANK, 374152105 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT 
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 212 HIXSON, 373433905 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

STEELE, KRYSTLE MONIQUE 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TERRY, TERRANCE LEBRON 
3208 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA 
2600 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY ( CONDUC

WHEELER, CAROL RENEE 
1205 SUNSET TRAIL CLEVELAND, 373113208 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT ABUSE OF ELDERLY AD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WOMACK, JASON LYLE 
7611 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163519 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)

WOOTEN, TERESA MICHELLE 
1412 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BOYD, JERARL MENARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BOYZO, REYES FRASCO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROWN, JADA S
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/30/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEVLIN, JOSEPH LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FORD, JASMINE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GALLOWAY, WILLIAM LANCER
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALTON CO GA)
GILLESPIE, RYAN DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/28/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOODWIN, TORY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HOWARD, CALEB COLTON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JENKINS, JESSICA N
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
KELLEY, SHEALA GENEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT
KIRK, RAYVAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/30/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MATTHEWS, LAYLA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDANIEL, PATRICK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/09/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MORRIS, SEAN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/01/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
REED-STRINO, KANDIS N
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/25/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • IN TRANSIT
RENFRO, JOSHUA ADAM
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/29/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SEWELL, JANICE DALE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 06/02/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STEELE, KRYSTLE MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHEELER, CAROL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT ABUSE OF ELDERLY AD
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WOOTEN, TERESA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/26/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)




 

Latest Headlines
Lee Volleyball Advances In Gulf South Conference Tournament
  • Sports
  • 11/19/2024
PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Tuesday, November 19
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/19/2024
Woman Gets 30-Year Prison Sentence In Slaying Of Hixson High Student
Woman Gets 30-Year Prison Sentence In Slaying Of Hixson High Student
  • Breaking News
  • 11/19/2024
UTC Men Set To Host King University Wednesday
  • Sports
  • 11/19/2024
Ten Covenant Soccer Players Named Academic All-District
  • Sports
  • 11/19/2024
Lee's Danley, Palumbo Named To Post Season Volleyball Teams
  • Sports
  • 11/19/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/20/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BOYD, ... more

Woman Gets 30-Year Prison Sentence In Slaying Of Hixson High Student
Woman Gets 30-Year Prison Sentence In Slaying Of Hixson High Student
  • 11/19/2024

A woman charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Isaiah Bush in November 2019 has pleaded guilty to premeditated murder and was given a 30-year prison sentence. Jonia Ice, who was 17 at ... more

Man Wanted For Torture Murder Of Arizona Woman Is Arrested In Chattanooga
Man Wanted For Torture Murder Of Arizona Woman Is Arrested In Chattanooga
  • 11/19/2024

A man charged with pouring bleach on an Arizona woman, then setting her car on fire with her inside has been arrested in Chattanooga. Sencere Patrick Hayes, 22, had been wanted by Arizona ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga, RPA Unveil New Proposed Sign Ordinance
  • 11/19/2024
Chattanooga Airport Announces New Nonstop Flight To Punta Gorda, Fl.
  • 11/19/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/19/2024
Cybertip Leads To Arrest Of Marion County Man On Charge Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor
  • 11/18/2024
Sheriff, Police Chief Not Aware Of Venezuelan Gang In Chattanooga
  • 11/18/2024
Opinion
Doug Daugherty: The Brazenness Of Anonymity
  • 11/19/2024
Hints, Allegations And Things To Expect In 2025
  • 11/19/2024
Concerned About Rachel Campbell As Chair Of Tennessee Democratic Party - And Response (2)
  • 11/18/2024
Don't Lie To Constituents
  • 11/16/2024
Who Would You Rather Have?
  • 11/15/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Heupel Lobbies, But Vols Sink In Rankings After Dawg Loss
Dan Fleser: Heupel Lobbies, But Vols Sink In Rankings After Dawg Loss
  • 11/19/2024
Paul Payne: Why Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt Is A Baseball Treasure
Paul Payne: Why Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt Is A Baseball Treasure
  • 11/19/2024
Mocs Men’s Basketball Adds Trio During Last Week's Signing Day
Mocs Men’s Basketball Adds Trio During Last Week's Signing Day
  • 11/19/2024
Dan Fleser: Cleveland's 2-Sport Star Headed To Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: Cleveland's 2-Sport Star Headed To Lady Vols
  • 11/18/2024
Vols' Seniors Reflect On Resurgence Of Tennessee Football
  • 11/19/2024
Happenings
Thanksgiving Food Distribution Set For Nov. 24 At 2 Local Churches
  • 11/19/2024
3rd Annual Run Woman Run Informational Session Is Dec. 5
3rd Annual Run Woman Run Informational Session Is Dec. 5
  • 11/19/2024
Soddy-Daisy Fall Festival Returns With Expanded Entertainment And Vendors
Soddy-Daisy Fall Festival Returns With Expanded Entertainment And Vendors
  • 11/19/2024
NoogaLights Holiday Drive-Thru Experience Returns To Soddy-Daisy Nov. 22
  • 11/19/2024
ClearStory Art Presents The Cold Turkey Fall Art Market Nov. 30
  • 11/19/2024
Entertainment
Lee School Of Music To Present Chamber Music Showcase Nov. 26
  • 11/19/2024
The Chattanooga Girls Choir To Hold Free Concert Dec. 7
The Chattanooga Girls Choir To Hold Free Concert Dec. 7
  • 11/18/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/15/2024
Dayton Christmas At The Courthouse Presents It's A Wonderful Life Dec. 7
Dayton Christmas At The Courthouse Presents It's A Wonderful Life Dec. 7
  • 11/19/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Moon Britches
Best Of Grizzard - Moon Britches
  • 11/18/2024
Opinion
Doug Daugherty: The Brazenness Of Anonymity
  • 11/19/2024
Hints, Allegations And Things To Expect In 2025
  • 11/19/2024
Concerned About Rachel Campbell As Chair Of Tennessee Democratic Party - And Response (2)
  • 11/18/2024
Dining
New American Fare Ooltewah Restaurant Temporarily Closes
New American Fare Ooltewah Restaurant Temporarily Closes
  • 11/19/2024
Dirty Dough Sweet Shop Closing Its 2 Chattanooga Locations
  • 11/14/2024
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
  • 11/8/2024
Business
Certain Mail Operations To Remain In Chattanooga
  • 11/19/2024
Dr. Ben Carson To Speak At Athens COC 18th Annual Benefit June 14, 2025
Dr. Ben Carson To Speak At Athens COC 18th Annual Benefit June 14, 2025
  • 11/19/2024
EPB And TVA Commit $264,000 To United Way Of Greater Chattanooga’s Bridge Fund
  • 11/19/2024
Real Estate
Habitat Raises $275,000+ Through 2024 Raise The Roof And Tee Up & Wine Down Events
  • 11/19/2024
Kadi Brown: GCR President's October Market Report
  • 11/14/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 7-13
  • 11/14/2024
Student Scene
Big Blue Marble Academy Students Raise More Than $1,750 To Fight Childhood Cancer
Big Blue Marble Academy Students Raise More Than $1,750 To Fight Childhood Cancer
  • 11/19/2024
Cleveland State Students Complete Welding Bootcamp
Cleveland State Students Complete Welding Bootcamp
  • 11/19/2024
Hamilton County Schools Thanks, Honors Partners In Education At Annual Awards Breakfast
  • 11/18/2024
Living Well
Karen Sherrill Joins Partnership For Families, Children and Adults As Chief Of Development And Communications
Karen Sherrill Joins Partnership For Families, Children and Adults As Chief Of Development And Communications
  • 11/18/2024
Blood, Plasma, And Platelets At Dangerously Low Levels
Blood, Plasma, And Platelets At Dangerously Low Levels
  • 11/19/2024
Nonprofits And Churches Invited To Join The 1st Annual Miracle On 11th Street
Nonprofits And Churches Invited To Join The 1st Annual Miracle On 11th Street
  • 11/15/2024
Memories
Historic Rhea County Courthouse Gets A Facelift
Historic Rhea County Courthouse Gets A Facelift
  • 11/19/2024
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
  • 11/11/2024
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
  • 11/12/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee's Statewide Gun Hunting Season For Deer Set To Open Nov. 23
  • 11/15/2024
Tennessee’s Diverse Wildlife Featured In 2025 Calendar
  • 11/15/2024
Tennessee RiverLine Secures $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission Grant For River Experience Planning And Design Standards
Tennessee RiverLine Secures $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission Grant For River Experience Planning And Design Standards
  • 11/14/2024
Travel
Chattanooga Hosts Record-Breaking 2024 Sports ETA 4S Summit
Chattanooga Hosts Record-Breaking 2024 Sports ETA 4S Summit
  • 11/19/2024
Aquarium Launching Fundraiser On Giving Tuesday To Save A Top 10 Imperiled American Fish From Extinction
Aquarium Launching Fundraiser On Giving Tuesday To Save A Top 10 Imperiled American Fish From Extinction
  • 11/18/2024
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 50: San Diego 2
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 50: San Diego 2
  • 11/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Are We Missing Out On The "Secret Sauce"?
Bob Tamasy: Are We Missing Out On The "Secret Sauce"?
  • 11/18/2024
Fellowship At The Loop Church Of God Announces Candlelight Service
  • 11/18/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Joy Of Rebounding From Failure
Bob Tamasy: The Joy Of Rebounding From Failure
  • 11/14/2024
Obituaries
Donna Hixson Hilton
Donna Hixson Hilton
  • 11/19/2024
Blake Christian Turner
Blake Christian Turner
  • 11/19/2024
Betty Land Campbell
Betty Land Campbell
  • 11/19/2024