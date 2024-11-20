Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BOYD, JERARL MENARD
3603 ALENE CIR AUGUSTA, 309064301
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BOYZO, REYES FRASCO
316 COUNTY ROAD 1001 VALLEY HEAD, 359892514
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROWN, JADA S
2245 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAIN, WILLIAM FITZGERALD
RR 1 BOX 246D BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CALLAN, GLENDON ALEXANDRIA
108 SHERWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
CARTER, SARAH ELIZABETH
9408 WOODY HOLLOW CHATTANOOGA, 374215335
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CASLIN, DARIOUS LEBRON
2011 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
3704 WAUCHULA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEVLIN, JOSEPH LEE
1448 VANCE RD A7 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FORD, JASMINE DENISE
2702 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GALLOWAY, WILLIAM LANCER
2225 HARRY ARNOLD RD HOMELESS MONROE, 30655
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALTON CO GA)
GILCHRIST, JOHN WILLIE
4532 PECKINPAUGH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
GILLESPIE, RYAN DENZEL
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILLIAM, JASON DARRELL
230 LEE MORRISON RD WHITWELL, 373976816
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GOODWIN, TORY ALEXANDER
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 409 CHATTANOOGA, 374064234
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GRAHAM, KENTREL WINDELL
3925 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
RECKLESS DRIVING
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
SPEEDING
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
GRAY, JAMES ROBERT
2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GUEDEZ HERRERA, WILMA JOSE
4912 W IOWA STREET CHICAGO, 60651
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
HOWARD, CALEB COLTON
748 MARBLE TOP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072602
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JENKINS, JESSICA N
229 LASSISTER RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JUAREZ LUCENA, REBECA DE LOS ANGELES
742 E 80TH STREET LOS ANGELES, 90001
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
KELLEY, SHEALA GENEL
3410 PEGGY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT
KIRK, RAYVAN SCOTT
1503 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KNIGHT, LASHUNDA NICOLE
2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
2516 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MARSHALL, ARIEL LYNETTE
5007 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATTHEWS, LAYLA GRACE
1735 SANTA BARBARA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDANIEL, PATRICK ALAN
59 BRIARWOOD DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MILLARD, JAMES CALEB
9 BOHR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDRE THE INFLUEN
MORRIS, SEAN MATTHEW
72 AMY LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
OSMENAJ, CYNTHIA MAE
2202 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071160
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POWELL, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
307 W 4TH STREET JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PRATT, ERIKA JIN SOL
8012 MCDONALD CEMETRY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REED-STRINO, KANDIS N
48 FORTUNES WAY DUNLAP, 373276926
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT
RENFRO, JOSHUA ADAM
8212 DAISY DALLAS RD LAKESITE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RODRIGUEZ-CARMONA, ADELVIS JOSE
7013 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 129 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SALAS, YIDALBRIS
742 E 80TH STREET LOS ANGELES, 90001
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SANCHEZ, MARIO
HOMELESS BRAINERD, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SEWELL, JANICE DALE
1403 SECOND ST NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SILVEY, FARRYN BROOKE
103 W DAYTONA DR RED BANK, 374152105
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 212 HIXSON, 373433905
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STEELE, KRYSTLE MONIQUE
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TERRY, TERRANCE LEBRON
3208 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA
2600 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY ( CONDUC
WHEELER, CAROL RENEE
1205 SUNSET TRAIL CLEVELAND, 373113208
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT ABUSE OF ELDERLY AD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WOMACK, JASON LYLE
7611 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163519
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
WOOTEN, TERESA MICHELLE
1412 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
