Goldthreat Gets 8 Years In Shooting At Funeral Home

Nautica Goldthreat has pleaded guilty in connection with a Dec. 18, 2021, shooting at a crowded funeral home parking lot.

Officers responded to a person shot at Taylor Funeral Home on Wilcox Boulevard. The victim, Vincent Mayes, was initially listed in critical condition.

Goldthreat entered a plea to aggravated assault and was given an eight-year sentence. Other charges were dismissed, including attempted first-degree murder.

A detective watching video of the incident said he observed Goldthreat walking around the funeral home hearse as it was parked under a covered entry point.

Police said Goldthreat walked close enough to surveillance cameras to get a clear view of his heights and build as well as his face, neck and hands - all of which have distinctive tattoos clearly matching Goldthreat's booking photos, it was stated.

The video also shows a heated argument between Goldthreat and the victim, with Mayes attempting to leave.

Police said Goldthreat is seen pulling out a gun and shooting at the victim in very close proximity to dozens of other people.

Goldthreat is seen chasing the victim and continuing to fire shots at him.

Police said there was no evidence that Mayes was armed.

Goldthreat was charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, and gun charges. Police said Goldthreat was a convicted felon who was not suppose to be carrying a gun.