Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUILA NOLASCO, AYLIN DAYANAIRY

4001 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)ASSAULT



BURCH, DIAMOND

404 TUNNEL BLVD.

APT 810 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULTCARTER, ERIC LEBRON3600 CENTRAL AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHOONG, XUE KAL425 19TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECROWNOVER, JEFFREY COLLINS9614 Birchwood Pike HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ADDERALL)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONEDGE, BILLY NELSON8112 ROY LN OOLTEWAH, 373639614Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON727 E 11 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)HAMPTON, CARL EDWARD2113 BERRY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HARMAN, ASHLEY KEYE14936 RAILROAD ST SALE CREEK, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHEATON, AMANDA DANIELLE9629 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRESISTING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHUGHLETT, ALEXANDER DEONTA4914 WOODLAND VIEW CIR Chattanooga, 374102151Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTASY)POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWJENKINS, AMBER NICOLE3223 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR REVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYLANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD1044 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN4146 WOODLANE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSPEEDING (120/55)RECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELOCKE, ANDREW JACKSONHOMELESS CATOOSA, 37332Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)LOCKMILLER, LOREN CASEY3513 BURCKLEE DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMANSFIELD, TAYLOR MORGAN511 JIM LONG ST MONT EAGLE, 37356Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONMORALES, ERVIN ROMEO LAINEZUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMORGAN, AISHA DESHAY4526 TOMBEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPEAGLER, MARSHALL AARON1509 18TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 373111520Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPEREZ-GALVEZ, MEDARDODOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSRESISTING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGPRITCHETT, RAEME JEANINE1010 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTRUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLECHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASILVA, ANALI3911 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEODORE, JACKSON MONTGOMERY870 VINE ST APT 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTTONEY, TERRENCE LARENTA3401 CAMPBELL ST APT412 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSWILLIAMS, BILLY FRED6933 BARTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILA NOLASCO, AYLIN DAYANAIRY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/31/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)ASSAULT BURCH, DIAMOND

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/29/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CARTER, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/11/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHOONG, XUE KAL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/16/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE EDGE, BILLY NELSON

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/07/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/24/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HAMPTON, CARL EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 09/14/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HARMAN, ASHLEY KEYE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/23/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HEATON, AMANDA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/15/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JENKINS, AMBER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/21/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/31/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING (120/55)

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LEONARD, ROBERT TOBIAH

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/16/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA) LOCKE, ANDREW JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LOCKMILLER, LOREN CASEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MANSFIELD, TAYLOR MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/03/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MORALES, ERVIN ROMEO LAINEZ

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/12/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MORGAN, AISHA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PEAGLER, MARSHALL AARON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/05/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PEREZ-GALVEZ, MEDARDO

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/15/1981

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

RESISTING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING PRITCHETT, RAEME JEANINE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/18/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT RUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SILVA, ANALI

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT THEODORE, JACKSON MONTGOMERY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/11/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TONEY, TERRENCE LARENTA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



