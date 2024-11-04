Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AGUILA NOLASCO, AYLIN DAYANAIRY 
4001 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE 
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PAROLE)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)ASSAULT

BURCH, DIAMOND 
404 TUNNEL BLVD.

APT 810 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT

CARTER, ERIC LEBRON 
3600 CENTRAL AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHOONG, XUE KAL 
425 19TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CROWNOVER, JEFFREY COLLINS 
9614 Birchwood Pike HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ADDERALL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

EDGE, BILLY NELSON 
8112 ROY LN OOLTEWAH, 373639614 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON 
727 E 11 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HAMPTON, CARL EDWARD 
2113 BERRY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HARMAN, ASHLEY KEYE 
14936 RAILROAD ST SALE CREEK, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HEATON, AMANDA DANIELLE 
9629 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HUGHLETT, ALEXANDER DEONTA 
4914 WOODLAND VIEW CIR Chattanooga, 374102151 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTASY)
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

JENKINS, AMBER NICOLE 
3223 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD 
1044 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
4146 WOODLANE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING (120/55)
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOCKE, ANDREW JACKSON 
HOMELESS CATOOSA, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LOCKMILLER, LOREN CASEY 
3513 BURCKLEE DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MANSFIELD, TAYLOR MORGAN 
511 JIM LONG ST MONT EAGLE, 37356 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MORALES, ERVIN ROMEO LAINEZ 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MORGAN, AISHA DESHAY 
4526 TOMBEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PEAGLER, MARSHALL AARON 
1509 18TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 373111520 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PEREZ-GALVEZ, MEDARDO 
DOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RESISTING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING

PRITCHETT, RAEME JEANINE 
1010 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLE 
CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SILVA, ANALI 
3911 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEODORE, JACKSON MONTGOMERY 
870 VINE ST APT 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TONEY, TERRENCE LARENTA 
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT412 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

WILLIAMS, BILLY FRED 
6933 BARTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

