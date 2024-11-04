Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AGUILA NOLASCO, AYLIN DAYANAIRY
4001 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PAROLE)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)ASSAULT
BURCH, DIAMOND
404 TUNNEL BLVD.
APT 810 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT
CARTER, ERIC LEBRON
3600 CENTRAL AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHOONG, XUE KAL
425 19TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CROWNOVER, JEFFREY COLLINS
9614 Birchwood Pike HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ADDERALL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
EDGE, BILLY NELSON
8112 ROY LN OOLTEWAH, 373639614
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON
727 E 11 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HAMPTON, CARL EDWARD
2113 BERRY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARMAN, ASHLEY KEYE
14936 RAILROAD ST SALE CREEK, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HEATON, AMANDA DANIELLE
9629 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HUGHLETT, ALEXANDER DEONTA
4914 WOODLAND VIEW CIR Chattanooga, 374102151
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTASY)
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
JENKINS, AMBER NICOLE
3223 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD
1044 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
4146 WOODLANE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING (120/55)
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOCKE, ANDREW JACKSON
HOMELESS CATOOSA, 37332
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LOCKMILLER, LOREN CASEY
3513 BURCKLEE DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MANSFIELD, TAYLOR MORGAN
511 JIM LONG ST MONT EAGLE, 37356
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MORALES, ERVIN ROMEO LAINEZ
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MORGAN, AISHA DESHAY
4526 TOMBEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PEAGLER, MARSHALL AARON
1509 18TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 373111520
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PEREZ-GALVEZ, MEDARDO
DOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RESISTING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
PRITCHETT, RAEME JEANINE
1010 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLE
CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SILVA, ANALI
3911 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEODORE, JACKSON MONTGOMERY
870 VINE ST APT 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TONEY, TERRENCE LARENTA
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT412 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
WILLIAMS, BILLY FRED
6933 BARTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
