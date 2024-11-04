Gas Prices Fall 13.8 Cents In Chattanooga

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 28.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.52 per gallon- the lowest level since 2021.According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.41 on Sunday while the most expensive was $2.99, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon.The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.29 while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.70 per gallon.The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 11.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:November 4, 2023: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)November 4, 2022: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)November 4, 2021: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)November 4, 2020: $1.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)November 4, 2019: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)November 4, 2018: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)November 4, 2017: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)November 4, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)November 4, 2015: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)November 4, 2014: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:Knoxville- $2.66, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.69.State of Tennessee- $2.68, down 7.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.75.Huntsville- $2.78, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.80."Seasonal trends continue to push down gasoline prices across much of the country, with GasBuddy counting 26 states where average gas prices have fallen below $3 per gallon—something that could be less than a week away for the national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While much of the attention this week will be on the election and how it could potentially change the trajectory of the nation, gasoline prices are likely to be a gift to the next president, staying much lower than in previous years when COVID and Russia's war on Ukraine caused a surge that’s unlikely to repeat, no matter who wins the election. For now, Americans can expect the downward trend to continue in most states, while other states have seen prices jump temporarily due to a behavior we track called price cycling. We should see the number of states with sub-$3-per-gallon prices grow as we get closer to Thanksgiving."