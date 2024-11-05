Latest Headlines

Chancellor Steve Angle To Return To Faculty Role After Leading UTC For More Than A Decade

  Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Chancellor Steve Angle
Chancellor Steve Angle

Steve Angle, who has served as chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) for the past 11 years, will transition from his leadership role to join the faculty beginning Jan. 1, 2025, University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd announced Tuesday.

Chancellor Angle is the second-longest tenured chancellor since the university joined the UT System in 1969.
 
“Steve has led UTC through a remarkable period of growth and transformation,” President Boyd said.

“Under his leadership, UTC has reached new levels of excellence and community impact, from record-breaking enrollment to cutting-edge research and significant campus development. His dedication to the students, faculty, and Chattanooga community has set a lasting foundation for continued success.”
 
A few of UTC’s accomplishments over the past year include:
 
Record Enrollment: UTC welcomed its largest freshman class this fall, contributing to a record-high enrollment. Graduate enrollment has also surged, further expanding the reach and impact of the university’s academic programs.
 
Increased Philanthropy: During Chancellor Angle’s tenure, UTC has received more than $247 million in donations, including the first named college at UTC - the Gary W. Rollins College of Business. Last year, UTC saw over $60 million in donations, a 400% increase from the prior year.
 
Facility Enhancements: Over the past 11 years, Chancellor Angle has overseen 84 projects that invested over $710 million into the UTC campus. Significant projects include investing in the new Dorothy and Jim Kennedy Health Sciences Building, the addition to the Rollins College of Business, improved athletic facilities, and new student housing.
 
Pioneering Research Partnerships: Under Angle’s leadership, UTC has established itself as a leader in research, particularly in the fields of quantum sciences and mobility. The university’s first Governor’s Chair in Quantum Information Science and Engineering, created in partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), marks a new era of research excellence. With federal support for quantum and mobility studies, UTC is leading in areas that will define the future.
 
“It has been an incredible honor to serve as chancellor of UTC for the past eleven and a half years,” said Chancellor Angle. “We have accomplished so much and set the stage for a prosperous future.  I am not yet ready to retire, but I am ready to step away from the Chancellor’s role.  The most enjoyable part of my job has been working with students, seeing their success, and helping them to achieve their goals and aspirations. I look forward to working closely with students and continuing to be a vital part of our Mocs community.”
 
President Boyd will announce an interim chancellor for UTC in the coming weeks, with a national search for Chancellor Angle’s successor set to begin in January. 

