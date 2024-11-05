Darren Pierce Takes The Whitfield County Sheriff Race, McDaniel Named Coroner

It was a tight race for sheriff in Whitfield County. Darren J. Pierce, a former Whitfield County sheriff's deputy, ended the night with the most votes, 21,154, against Sheriff Scott Chitwood who had 17,897.

In the coroner's race, Clyde McDaniel, Jr. won with 27,970 against Susie Brown who had 10,157.

Mr. Pierce had won a majority of the vote in the Republican primary.

Sheriff Chitwood, who got 1,050 votes in the Democratic primary, had been unopposed in the past two elections.

It was:Pierce 3,985,Travis Presley 1,399, Glenn Tate 1,033, Frank Torres 613 and Glenn Swinney 417.

In the primary, Mr. Pierce avoided a runoff by getting 54 percent of the vote.