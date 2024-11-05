3rd District Congressman Fleischmann Earns Another Term; Blackburn Re-Elected; Harshberger Wins

Third District Congressman won another term in the U.S. House after leading in Hamilton County and polling far ahead in outlying counties.

In the latest returns, it was:

Chuck Fleischmann 233,879

Jack Allen 101,608

Stephen "Scooter" King 5,781

Jean Howard Hill 5,055

Congressman Fleischmann said, “Thank you for trusting me once again and sending me back to Washington to be your voice. I am deeply honored and grateful to you for your continued trust and support. Bringing Tennessee values to Washington is the honor of a lifetime. I will never stop fighting for our freedoms, for secure borders, for safe communities, a strong economy, and for a stronger America. This victory reflects our shared commitment to tackling the issues that matter most to our community, and I am excited to continue this important work.”

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn coasted to an election victory over state House member Gloria Johnson.

Latest returns had the totals at:

Marsha Blackburn 1,874,181

Gloria Johnson 993,208

Rep. Diane Harshberger declared victory early in the First Congressional District.

Her campaign said, "With gratitude and a renewed commitment, she celebrates this victory as a resounding endorsement of her promise to defend conservative values, promote economic growth, and fight for the freedoms of East Tennesseans."

Congresswoman Harshbarger said, “I am truly humbled by the trust and confidence the people of East Tennessee have placed in me once again. We have important work ahead to protect our freedoms, support our families, and continue pushing back against government overreach. I look forward to returning to Washington to be the strong voice for faith, family, and conservative values that Tennessee deserves.”

She also "conveyed her hopes and prayers for a victory in the presidential race, noting how important President Trump’s leadership is for our nation:

“Tonight, we are hopeful that President Trump will join us in victory. Our country needs his bold leadership and commitment to America First values. I am praying for a successful outcome for President Trump and am ready to work alongside him to make our nation stronger, safer, and more prosperous.”

With her re-election, Congresswoman Harshbarger pledges to remain focused on delivering results for Tennessee families, fighting to bring down healthcare costs, and standing firm on issues that matter most to her constituents. From East Tennessee to Washington, D.C., she remains committed to ensuring our voice is heard loud and clear.