Fleischmann Says American Voters "Got It Right" In Choosing Trump

Tennessee Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said U.S. voters "got it right" in choosing Donald Trump for a second presidential term.

He said, “Tonight, we have made history. Donald Trump’s landslide victory is a testament to the power and unwavering dedication he and the American people possess. In the most consequential election of my lifetime, the American people have gotten it right – we’ve chosen American strength and prosperity once again.

"Democrats have been in control of the White House for 12 of the last 16 years. Joe Biden, with Kamala Harris right by his side, has destroyed our economy, our southern border, and the American dream.

"Tonight, the American people chose the path to restore the America we once knew. With Donald Trump back in the White House, the best is yet to come. Regardless of who you voted for, Donald Trump will be a President for all Americans.

"I am thrilled to be back in Washington with Donald J. Trump as our Commander in Chief once again. Make America Great Again!”