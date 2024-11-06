Construction Prompts Weekend Lane Closure On I-24 In Hamilton County

Drivers traveling on I-24 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will reduce I-24 West to two lanes (from Spring Creek Road to Germantown Road) from 9 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday. I-24 East will not be affected by this work.

When the roadway is fully reopened to traffic, the three lanes on I-24 West will have been shifted to a new alignment. Drivers should use extreme caution when navigating this new traffic pattern.

Drivers should consider an alternate route and are encouraged to avoid the area during these times. Significant delays are expected. Trucks over 10 feet high should avoid using the Bachman Tunnels on Ringgold Road as a detour. Drivers should follow all posted signage and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.