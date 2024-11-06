Man Dies After I-24 Road Rage Incident; Shooter Says Truck Driver Hemmed Him In, Assaulted Him

Chattanooga Police said a shooting on Interstate 24 on Tuesday afternoon in which a 27-year-old man was killed involved a road rage incident.

At 3:39 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot near 18340 Interstate 24 eastbound. When the officers arrived on scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. The shooter remained on scene and was detained by the officers. The officers immediately began life saving measures until medical personnel arrived on scene.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.They transported the man to a local hospital, where he died.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The interstate was shut down while the crime scene was processed. The traffic was rerouted at the Germantown Road exit.





Police said the preliminary investigation reveals that a semi-truck cut in front of a sedan and blocked the sedan against the concrete construction barrier. The semi-truck driver got out of the truck and began to assault the driver of the sedan.

The sedan driver, a 28-year-old man, shot the semi-truck driver. He then called 911 to report the incident and stayed at the scene.





The semi-truck driver was a resident of Rego Park, N.Y. The sedan driver is a resident of Georgia.





The Homicide Unit is investigating the sedan driver's self-defense claim. This is an ongoing investigation.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.