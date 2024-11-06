Liquor By The Drink Passes In The Unincorporated County

A referendum to allow liquor by the drink in the unincorporated portion of Hamilton County was approved by a large margin.

The vote was:

For 48,188

Against 17,346

County Commissioner Lee Helton offered the resolution that set up the referendum.

He said restaurants out in the county currently have to go through a cumbersome state process to obtain a Premier Resort Permit.

Commissioner Helton said sales tax on liquor sales would bring a recurring stream of revenue to the county, including for the schools.

Commissioner Joe Graham agreed, saying it would allow county citizens "to enjoy a nice restaurant, and the taxes would be very beneficial."

He said, "It kind of brings us into the 20th Century."