Liquor By The Drink Passes In The Unincorporated County

A referendum to allow liquor by the drink in the unincorporated portion of Hamilton County was approved by a large margin.
The vote was:
For 48,188
Against 17,346
County Commissioner Lee Helton offered the resolution that set up the referendum.
He said restaurants out in the county currently have to go through a cumbersome state process to obtain a Premier Resort Permit.
Commissioner Helton said sales tax on liquor sales would bring a recurring stream of revenue to the county, including for the schools.
Commissioner Joe Graham agreed, saying it would allow county citizens "to enjoy a nice restaurant, and the taxes would be very beneficial."
He said, "It kind of brings us into the 20th Century."