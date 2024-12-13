Sheriff's Office Responds To Bomb Threat On Apison Pike

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is responding to a potential bomb threat involving a school bus parked in the Tractor Supply parking lot at 9408 Apison Pike.

All students have been safely evacuated from the bus. The public in the immediate area, including the businesses, have been either evacuated or told to shelter in place as necessary by law enforcement.

Due to the threat, several roads in the immediate area have been temporarily closed to make room for responding vehicles.