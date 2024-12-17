Daughter Of Councilwoman Carol Berz May Run For Her District 6 Seat

The daughter of City Councilwoman Carol Berz, who died unexpectedly last Wednesday, has picked up papers to run for her District 6 seat.

Jenni Berz has long worked with her mother in a mediation firm.

Carol Berz had recently announced that she would be seeking another four-year term, and she thus far had no opposition.

Four others have now picked up for the race, though no one has yet qualified.

They are Jennifer Gregory, Christian Siler, Cherie Thompson and Robert C. Wilson.

The deadline to qualify is Thursday at noon.

Here are other matchups thus far:

Mayor

Tim Kelly (Incumbent)

Chris Long

City Council District 1

James "Skip" Burnett

Chip Henderson (Incumbent)

City Council District 2

Jenny Hill (Incumbent)

City Council District 3

Jeff Davis

Tom Marshall

Ken Smith is not running for re-election

City Council District 4

Cody Harvey

Darrin Ledford is not running for re-election

City Council District 5

Isiah "Ike" Hester (Incumbent)

Samantha Reid-Hawkins

City Council District 7

Raquetta Dotley (Incumbent)

City Council District 8

Anna Golladay

Marvene Noel (Incumbent)

Doll Sandridge

Kelvin Scott

City Council District 9

Ron Elliott

Letechia Ellis

Demetrus Coonrod is not running for re-election