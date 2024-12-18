Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BITTENBENDER, CHRISTA HOLLY
1628 KEY WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123932
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED,
BOWMAN, JEMICAH RAYSHUN
5822 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FALSE REPORTS
BRIDGES, MONKIA C
6734 JORDAN RUN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRYDIE, CORNELIUS DEWAYNE
3824 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARD, JASON MICHAEL
113 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAWFORD, JOHNATHAN L
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APARTMENT 26 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE
2406 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVIS, UNIQUE LASHAY
1816 CITICO AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DEATON, JENNIFER RENEE
4109 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091324
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FENTON, KWESI R
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
FREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK
1239 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIMES, MARTELL JAMAAL
2009 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN
2710 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, CEAIRA SHADAI
2526 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LESLIE, EDDIE ROY
603 W MAIN LAFAETTE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRAG RACING
RECKLESS DRIVING
LOCKLIN, JAKYSE CALVAUN
2875 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
LYONS, NATHAN EDWARD LINN
138 HOOVER ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCLOUD, BRANDI LEIGH
1283 MOUNT PISGAH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIMS, JAMES TAVARES
101 PINEWAY DR ROME, 30165
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
1369 Solar Dr Hixson, 373434375
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PATTON, TYLER LEVON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062715
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIERCE, SAMANTHA LYNNE
6761 HICKORY CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
RICKETTS, CHRISTOPHER TODD
3609 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
RIDGE, ROBERT TIMOTHY
8857 DAYTON PIKE UNIT 2 SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA
404 TUNNEL BLV APT D12 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED
ROGERS, JOSHUA ADAM
243 SAWYER HILL RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
ROJAS GUERRERO, RAFAEL A
7604 STARDIFER GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRAG RACING
SCHLAGETER, ERICA MONIQUE
1193 10TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCOTT, STACY RENEE
2494 MOUNT OLIVE RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SHARHAN, MOHAMED
7784 ROCKFORD RD MILLINGTON,
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SILVA, ARMANDO LIONEL
922 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053024
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, BRYSON GABRILE
413 N Lovell Ave Chattanooga, 374113410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT
SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND
1704 CARSON AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA
3932 ALEXIS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
WALLACE, JADAN MAKENZIE
1066 W STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WALTON, KENNETH LEBRON
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|BITTENBENDER, CHRISTA HOLLY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED,
|
|BRIDGES, MONKIA C
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/20/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BRYDIE, CORNELIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CARD, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/27/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRAWFORD, JOHNATHAN L
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/20/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/14/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|DAVIS, UNIQUE LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/26/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOCKLIN, JAKYSE CALVAUN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|MCCLOUD, BRANDI LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/05/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PATTON, TYLER LEVON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PIERCE, SAMANTHA LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/19/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|RICKETTS, CHRISTOPHER TODD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/31/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RIDGE, ROBERT TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/23/1959
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/05/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED
|
|ROGERS, JOSHUA ADAM
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/30/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|SCOTT, STACY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SHARHAN, MOHAMED
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/06/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|WALLACE, JADAN MAKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/18/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WALTON, KENNETH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 12/04/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024
Charge(s):
|