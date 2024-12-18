Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BITTENBENDER, CHRISTA HOLLY 
1628 KEY WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123932 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED,

BOWMAN, JEMICAH RAYSHUN 
5822 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FALSE REPORTS

BRIDGES, MONKIA C 
6734 JORDAN RUN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRYDIE, CORNELIUS DEWAYNE 
3824 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARD, JASON MICHAEL 
113 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAWFORD, JOHNATHAN L 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APARTMENT 26 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE 
2406 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS, UNIQUE LASHAY 
1816 CITICO AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DEATON, JENNIFER RENEE 
4109 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091324 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FENTON, KWESI R 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

FREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK 
1239 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIMES, MARTELL JAMAAL 
2009 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN 
2710 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES, CEAIRA SHADAI 
2526 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LESLIE, EDDIE ROY 
603 W MAIN LAFAETTE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRAG RACING
RECKLESS DRIVING

LOCKLIN, JAKYSE CALVAUN 
2875 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

LYONS, NATHAN EDWARD LINN 
138 HOOVER ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCCLOUD, BRANDI LEIGH 
1283 MOUNT PISGAH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIMS, JAMES TAVARES 
101 PINEWAY DR ROME, 30165 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ORMSBY, DALE JAMES 
1369 Solar Dr Hixson, 373434375 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PATTON, TYLER LEVON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062715 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERCE, SAMANTHA LYNNE 
6761 HICKORY CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

RICKETTS, CHRISTOPHER TODD 
3609 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING

RIDGE, ROBERT TIMOTHY 
8857 DAYTON PIKE UNIT 2 SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA 
404 TUNNEL BLV APT D12 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED

ROGERS, JOSHUA ADAM 
243 SAWYER HILL RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

ROJAS GUERRERO, RAFAEL A 
7604 STARDIFER GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRAG RACING

SCHLAGETER, ERICA MONIQUE 
1193 10TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCOTT, STACY RENEE 
2494 MOUNT OLIVE RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SHARHAN, MOHAMED 
7784 ROCKFORD RD MILLINGTON, 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SILVA, ARMANDO LIONEL 
922 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053024 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, BRYSON GABRILE 
413 N Lovell Ave Chattanooga, 374113410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT

SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND 
1704 CARSON AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA 
3932 ALEXIS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

WALLACE, JADAN MAKENZIE 
1066 W STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WALTON, KENNETH LEBRON 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

