Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BITTENBENDER, CHRISTA HOLLY

1628 KEY WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123932

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED,



BOWMAN, JEMICAH RAYSHUN

5822 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FALSE REPORTS



BRIDGES, MONKIA C

6734 JORDAN RUN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BRYDIE, CORNELIUS DEWAYNE

3824 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CARD, JASON MICHAEL

113 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRAWFORD, JOHNATHAN L

8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APARTMENT 26 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE

2406 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DAVIS, UNIQUE LASHAY

1816 CITICO AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYDEATON, JENNIFER RENEE4109 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091324Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFENTON, KWESI R727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTFREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK1239 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRIMES, MARTELL JAMAAL2009 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN2710 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJONES, CEAIRA SHADAI2526 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLESLIE, EDDIE ROY603 W MAIN LAFAETTE, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRAG RACINGRECKLESS DRIVINGLOCKLIN, JAKYSE CALVAUN2875 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLELYONS, NATHAN EDWARD LINN138 HOOVER ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCCLOUD, BRANDI LEIGH1283 MOUNT PISGAH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MIMS, JAMES TAVARES101 PINEWAY DR ROME, 30165Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ORMSBY, DALE JAMES1369 Solar Dr Hixson, 373434375Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPATTON, TYLER LEVONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062715Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PIERCE, SAMANTHA LYNNE6761 HICKORY CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONRICKETTS, CHRISTOPHER TODD3609 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS DRIVINGRIDGE, ROBERT TIMOTHY8857 DAYTON PIKE UNIT 2 SODDYDAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA404 TUNNEL BLV APT D12 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKEDROGERS, JOSHUA ADAM243 SAWYER HILL RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEROJAS GUERRERO, RAFAEL A7604 STARDIFER GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRAG RACINGSCHLAGETER, ERICA MONIQUE1193 10TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCOTT, STACY RENEE2494 MOUNT OLIVE RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)SHARHAN, MOHAMED7784 ROCKFORD RD MILLINGTON,Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSILVA, ARMANDO LIONEL922 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053024Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSMITH, BRYSON GABRILE413 N Lovell Ave Chattanooga, 374113410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTHARASSMENTSMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND1704 CARSON AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEVICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA3932 ALEXIS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)WALLACE, JADAN MAKENZIE1066 W STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWALTON, KENNETH LEBRON727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BITTENBENDER, CHRISTA HOLLY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/20/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED, BRIDGES, MONKIA C

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/20/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRYDIE, CORNELIUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARD, JASON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/27/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAWFORD, JOHNATHAN L

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/20/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/14/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, UNIQUE LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/26/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/18/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOCKLIN, JAKYSE CALVAUN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/24/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE MCCLOUD, BRANDI LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/05/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ORMSBY, DALE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PATTON, TYLER LEVON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERCE, SAMANTHA LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/19/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION RICKETTS, CHRISTOPHER TODD

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/31/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING RIDGE, ROBERT TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 11/23/1959

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/05/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED ROGERS, JOSHUA ADAM

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/30/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE SCOTT, STACY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/27/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SHARHAN, MOHAMED

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/06/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/10/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE WALLACE, JADAN MAKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/18/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WALTON, KENNETH LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 12/04/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



