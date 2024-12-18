Bedridden Man, 64, Dies In House Fire Near Chickamauga, Ga.

A house fire in Walker County claimed the life of a 64-year old man on Wednesday evening.



Walker County Fire Rescue responded to 52 Liberty Dr. outside of Chickamauga around 6 p.m. Upon arrival, they found smoke showing from the home.



Once inside, they discovered the body of the victim in the living room. Investigators have not released his name, but say he was bedridden and lived alone.



Fire investigators credit family members of the victim who arrived before them with helping put the fire out, resulting in minimal damage to the home.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.