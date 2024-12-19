Latest Headlines

Christian Siler Running For Chattanooga City Council, District 6

  Thursday, December 19, 2024
Christian Siler
Christian Siler

Christian Siler announced he is running for the Chattanooga City Council District 6 seat that was held by Carol Berz for 16 years.

He said, “After talking with my family, I spent the last four days meeting with people from all parts of District 6. I am honored to say I’ve collected nominating signatures from every voting precinct. I went from Cambridge Square to Germantown Road, and I’ve talked to people who love where they live and are eager to share ways to improve it.”

Mr. Siler stated his goals for his seat in City Council are better roads, responsible development, and open communication.

“First of all, as my neighbor, I want to thank Carol for her decade plus of service. She was a force of nature, and we will never know all the good she did.

"Moving forward, I want local government to get back to serving local needs. There is no better area to live in Chattanooga than District 6 and no better time than 2025. But we’ve got to increase efforts to fix potholes, install sidewalks, and generally make our roads safer. I also want to make sure District 6 has reasonable, thoughtful development that makes sense for both established residents and newcomers.

"Most importantly, I want to know what’s happening in all the neighborhoods, from Belvoir to Hunter Road. Picking up the phone and listening to constituents is essential, and I’ve already learned a lot by sitting with people in their living rooms and asking questions.

“I need your vote, and I look forward to a being you next City Councilman.”

Mr. Siler is a local Certified General Real Estate Appraiser and broker, and an Ooltewah High School alum, which is also in District 6. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Tennessee. He and his family live in the Brainerd Hills neighborhood.

The election is March 4, and early voting begins Feb. 12.

