1 Person Killed In Saturday Afternoon Crash On Birchwood Pike

One person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Birchwood Pike on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., patrol deputies were dispatched to the 10300 block of Birchwood Pike for the report of a crash with unknown injuries.  Upon arrival, a single occupant was located entrapped in a vehicle.  The victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle, traveling north on Birchwood Pike, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The investigation also revealed speed could be a potential factor in the cause of the crash.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next-of-kin.

The HCSO would like to thank the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department, Hamilton County EMS, and Volunteer Electric for their assistance and response to this incident.

