Walker County Landfill To Close For 10 Days For Repairs

The Walker County Landfill will be closed to all customers for a 10-day period early next year. A number of necessary repairs and renovations will take place between Jan. 6 and Jan. 16.

Some of the work scheduled to take place includes replacing several structural columns, building panel and the concrete floor at the transfer station. There will also be work done on the scale house retaining wall.

“This closure should not impact residents who have commercial garbage service,” said Paine Gily, landfill director. “We’ve been working with our waste disposal customers on a temporary solution while the landfill is out of service. Residents without commercial garbage service will be able to visit the Catoosa County, Dade County or Trion transfer stations to dispose of their trash.”

Republic Services has also agreed to provide temporary service to customers during the closure. Residents should contact Monica Moseley at 404 202-1536 or mmoseley@republicservices.com to set up an account.

“We will reopen early if the work is completed before Jan. 16,” said Mr. Gily. “An update will be provided on the Walker County Government facebook page.”