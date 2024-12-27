Chattanooga In Line For New Transportation Museum, Including Model Railroad Display

A beloved Cincinnati area model train exhibit will be moved to Chattanooga as part of a new museum of transportation, officials said.

Firecrown, headed by Chattanoogan Craig Fuller, has purchased EnterTRAIN Junction, a popular attraction in West Chester, Ohio.

It is "a move that promises to reshape the landscape of transportation-themed attractions," Model Railroader reported.

Firecrown, which also includes the Chattanooga-based Freightwaves transportation news outlet, is to make the model railroad layout part of "an ambitious new transportation museum," it was stated.

The museum, tentatively called "The Museum of Motion," is set to open by the end of 2025 or the first part of 2026.

EnterTRAINment Junction, according to Model Railroader, "known for housing the world’s largest indoor train display, has long been a cherished landmark, renowned for its extraordinary scale and intricate design. Spanning an impressive 80,000 square feet, this entertainment center housed the world’s largest indoor train display, with one G-scale layout taking up over 25,000 square feet. It was a marvel not only for its size but for its elaborate landscapes and highly detailed train models, each meticulously crafted to captivate both children and adults alike.

"Annually, EnterTRAINment Junction attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the country, entrenching itself as a must-see attraction in Cincinnati. Its family-friendly allure and engaging events, such as Everything Thomas and Christmas at the Junction, fostered a loyal fan base that returned year after year to partake in its unique offerings."

However, it is set to close in early January.

The new museum is planned to include other aspects of transportation, as well, including by air and by sea.

The Chattanooga Choo Choo for many years housed a model railroad display, but it was dismantled in 2014.