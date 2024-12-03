Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/02/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ALEXANDER, ADARRIUS L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/04/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/29/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • FELONY SPEEDING
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • EVADING ARREST
  • EVADING ARREST
BOWMAN, BRANDY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/FTA
BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COLEMAN, COREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/03/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
CORDLE, SAMANTHA ODELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CORLISS, ERIC PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/28/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD ABUSE
ESCALANTE, AGUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/30/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/19/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FELDER, SHAKIA JAHSETT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GRAY, ANGEL DENISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAMPTON, BRANDON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
HICKMAN, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LIBERTY, LACEY JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/26/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • ALIAS CAPIAS (SHOPLIFTING)
MAMANI, SAIF SULEMAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/07/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
MASSENGILL, RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/11/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MORRIS, EDWARD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/02/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARTON, VERONICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PITMON, GREGORY A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/15/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIVELS, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, WILLIAM MARIO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/15/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TUDOR, TASHA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/02/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TURNER, CRYSTAL JO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



 

