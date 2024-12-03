Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:



ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/02/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ALEXANDER, ADARRIUS L

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/04/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/29/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FELONY SPEEDING

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST BOWMAN, BRANDY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/14/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/FTA BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS COLEMAN, COREY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/03/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED CORDLE, SAMANTHA ODELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/16/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CORLISS, ERIC PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/28/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE ESCALANTE, AGUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/30/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/19/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FELDER, SHAKIA JAHSETT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/09/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GRAY, ANGEL DENISE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/18/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HAMPTON, BRANDON LYNN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/05/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED HICKMAN, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LIBERTY, LACEY JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/26/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS (SHOPLIFTING) MAMANI, SAIF SULEMAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/07/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION MASSENGILL, RANDOLPH

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 01/11/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MORRIS, EDWARD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/02/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/23/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PARTON, VERONICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/20/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/30/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PITMON, GREGORY A

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/15/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIVELS, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, WILLIAM MARIO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/15/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT TUDOR, TASHA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/02/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TURNER, CRYSTAL JO

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



