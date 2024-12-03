Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
2422 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374041642
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ALEXANDER, ADARRIUS L
2810 FAXON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL
165 NORTH WOODS LANE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FELONY SPEEDING
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
BOWMAN, BRANDY MARIE
57 FORTUNES WAY DUNLAP, 373276926
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/FTA
BREWSTER, TANESHIA LANESE
410 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE
3510 MIMBRO LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121829
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES
VIOLATION OF PROBATON (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)I
COLEMAN, COREY DEWAYNE
903 WHEELER AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
CORDLE, SAMANTHA ODELL
175 MELODY LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CORLISS, ERIC PATRICK
120 TEAGUE CEMETERY RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE
ESCALANTE, AGUSTIN
900 AIRPORT ROAD LOT 85 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE
4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FELDER, SHAKIA JAHSETT
1106 HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GRAY, ANGEL DENISE
627 W 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAMPTON, BRANDON LYNN
5555 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
HERNANDEZ, REBECCA MARIE
408 W FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HICKMAN, MICHAEL
HOMELESS HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HUDSON, DESMOND DEUNTA
2405 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062206
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
KELLY, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
112 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LIBERTY, LACEY JOYCE
1009 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (SHOPLIFTING)
LONG, TRACY LAMONT
2709 N.
ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LOPEZ, JONATHAN
,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MALADY, JOSEPH NICHOLAS
108 WOODROW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST
MALONE, KANE JAQUES
2423 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MAMANI, SAIF SULEMAN
839 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214349
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
MASSENGILL, RANDOLPH
7726 TAYLOR ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MORRIS, EDWARD EUGENE
26 LILLAIN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE
3710 CENTRAL AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARTON, VERONICA NICOLE
2141 HILLTOP CREST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PEREZ XICARA, OTHONIEL DONALDO
2611 E 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PITMON, GREGORY A
3530 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PITTMAN, CHARLES JACKSON
2605 WINTER GARDEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBLERO-LOPEZ, ALEX ELI
3220 DODDS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SIVELS, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
2519 JUDSON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374063336
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, WILLIAM MARIO
6866 DHARMA LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TUDOR, TASHA
13790 TONJA LANE NORTH SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TURNER, CRYSTAL JO
2550 SPANGLE RD MORRISTOWN,
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VENTURA MALDONADO, JUAN EDENILS
7269 HAMILTON CAMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374218627
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/02/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ALEXANDER, ADARRIUS L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/04/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/29/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FELONY SPEEDING
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- EVADING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BOWMAN, BRANDY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/FTA
|
|BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|COLEMAN, COREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/03/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|CORDLE, SAMANTHA ODELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CORLISS, ERIC PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/28/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD ABUSE
|
|ESCALANTE, AGUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/30/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/19/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FELDER, SHAKIA JAHSETT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GRAY, ANGEL DENISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HAMPTON, BRANDON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
|
|HICKMAN, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LIBERTY, LACEY JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/26/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS (SHOPLIFTING)
|
|MAMANI, SAIF SULEMAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/07/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|MASSENGILL, RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/11/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MORRIS, EDWARD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/02/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PARTON, VERONICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
|
|PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PITMON, GREGORY A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/15/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIVELS, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, WILLIAM MARIO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/15/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|TUDOR, TASHA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/02/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TURNER, CRYSTAL JO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|