Gas Prices Drop 6.4 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, December 30, 2024
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.59 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 3.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 5.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.473 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.38 on Sunday while the most expensive was $2.89, a difference of 51.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.29 while the highest was $3.49, a difference of $1.20 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98 on Monday. The national average is down 4.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
December 30, 2023: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)
December 30, 2022: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)
December 30, 2021: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)
December 30, 2020: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
December 30, 2019: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
December 30, 2018: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
December 30, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)
December 30, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
December 30, 2015: $1.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)
December 30, 2014: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $2.54, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.57.
State of Tennessee- $2.64, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.68.
Huntsville- $2.71, unchanged from last week's $2.71.

"After a few weeks of rising gas prices, the national average has reversed course, declining as we close out 2024," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "2024 will mark the second consecutive year of a decline in the national average. Tomorrow, GasBuddy will release the 2025 Fuel Price Outlook, offering insights into what motorists can expect in the year ahead. In the week ahead, we’ll likely see gas prices fall in some states, while the Great Lakes region may experience another price cycle. Overall, I expect the national average to remain mostly stable. Motorists interested in GasBuddy's 2025 Fuel Price Outlook can visit our blog or social media pages on Tuesday for a detailed month-by-month breakdown of gas and diesel prices, along with forecasts for all 50 states."
