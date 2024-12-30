2 Teenagers Escape Burning Home Monday Afternoon

A family’s home on the east side of Chattanooga was damaged by an apparent electrical fire Monday afternoon.

Blue Shift companies responded at 2:26 p.m. to reports of a residential structure fire in the 1700 block of Monterey Drive. Two teenagers were inside the house when a neighbor notified them that smoke was coming from the residence. They evacuated and called 911.

Responding units, however, received reports about the possibility that the two girls were still trapped inside. Firefighters made entry and conducted a search, but no one was found. Fire officials soon learned that the siblings were safe.

Live wires in the basement were shooting sparks out of the front door so crews were pulled out of the home for their safety.

Once EPB cut the power, CFD personnel continued working to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries.

Engine 4, Engine 15, Squad 13, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, EMS and CPD responded.