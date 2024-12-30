Latest Headlines

2 Teenagers Escape Burning Home Monday Afternoon

  • Monday, December 30, 2024

A family’s home on the east side of Chattanooga was damaged by an apparent electrical fire Monday afternoon.

Blue Shift companies responded at 2:26 p.m. to reports of a residential structure fire in the 1700 block of Monterey Drive. Two teenagers were inside the house when a neighbor notified them that smoke was coming from the residence. They evacuated and called 911.

Responding units, however, received reports about the possibility that the two girls were still trapped inside. Firefighters made entry and conducted a search, but no one was found. Fire officials soon learned that the siblings were safe.

Live wires in the basement were shooting sparks out of the front door so crews were pulled out of the home for their safety.

Once EPB cut the power, CFD personnel continued working to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries.

Engine 4, Engine 15, Squad 13, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, EMS and CPD responded.

Gas Prices Drop 6.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 12/30/2024

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.59 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/30/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADKINS, ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 12/30/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Jimmy Carter Dies At 100
  • 12/29/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/29/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/28/2024
Train Strikes Stalled Vehicle On Tracks At Collegedale; Occupants Get Out Safely
  • 12/27/2024
Chattanooga In Line For New Transportation Museum, Including Model Railroad Display
  • 12/27/2024
Beyond The Cellphone Ban
  • 12/30/2024
S.M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund Benefits 40 Officers
  • 12/30/2024
While Kelly Endorses Presidential Candidates, Chattanooga Needs Real Leadership
While Kelly Endorses Presidential Candidates, Chattanooga Needs Real Leadership
  • 12/30/2024
Fate Can Be Timely
  • 12/30/2024
New Year, New Legislative Session
  • 12/30/2024
  • 12/30/2024
  • 12/30/2024
  • 12/29/2024
  • 12/30/2024
UT, UTC Basketball On TV
  • 1/20/2025
  • 12/30/2024
AUDIO: Senator Howard Baker Speaks About Jimmy Carter
  • 12/30/2024
Jim Collins Displaying Sculpture In Decatur, Ga.
  • 12/28/2024
AUDIO: Bill Hall, Jr. Talks About Rosalynn Carter's Visit To Town And Country
  • 12/30/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 12/30/2024
  • 12/23/2024
  • 12/15/2024
  • 12/30/2024
Athens Community Theatre Presents Ain’t Misbehavin’
  • 12/17/2024
  • 12/17/2024
Beyond The Cellphone Ban
  • 12/30/2024
S.M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund Benefits 40 Officers
  • 12/30/2024
  • 12/30/2024
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Wacker-Charleston Opens Employee Dining Facility
  • 12/27/2024
2 New Mexican Restaurants Opening
  • 12/19/2024
  • 12/30/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 12/30/2024
Gang & Associates Opens 5th Office In Chattanooga To Support Veterans Throughout The Southeast
  • 12/27/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 19-25
  • 12/26/2024
  • 12/26/2024
Capital Square Fully Subscribes DST Offering Of Build-for-Rent Community In Rossville
  • 12/20/2024
Registration Open For Lee University’s Spring Encore
  • 12/30/2024
  • 12/20/2024
Local Students Graduate From Lee University
  • 12/20/2024
Blood Assurance Urges Donations Into 2025
  • 12/30/2024
  • 12/26/2024
  • 12/30/2024
Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
  • 12/17/2024
Winter Vistas: “Being Assailed By An Overwhelming Force” Burnham’s Battery Program Is Jan. 4
  • 12/18/2024
TDF Announces New State Forest
  • 12/23/2024
Canoe/Kayak Adventure, Paddle Georgia To Stroke Through Georgia, Tennessee And Alabama In June
  • 12/17/2024
  • 12/17/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Updates Saturday Hours
  • 12/30/2024
McLemore Resort Marks Year Of Openings And Accolades
  • 12/30/2024
  • 12/20/2024
  • 12/30/2024
2nd Missionary Baptist Church Hosts New Year's Eve Service
  • 12/28/2024
  • 12/27/2024
  • 12/30/2024
  • 12/30/2024
  • 12/30/2024