Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER TODD
1717 WHITE OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ALLEN, JOHNATHAN NATHANIEL
1122 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ANTHONY, JOSEPH ENRIQUE
4516 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091616
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAYMON, URUSLA TEZNIQUE
1900 PORTLAND ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BENFORD, TWAYNE
1591 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BISHOP, TANNER CHASE
4725 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT UNDER $1000
CANALES HERNANDEZ, CANDIDO
900 AIRPORT RD UNIT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARR, PRESTON KEITH
859 WHEELER AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH
3600 SHIRL JO LANE APT 201 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
DANIEL, LAURA ANNE
14331 MAY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
DEMPSEY, JAMES EUGENE
208 E ECULID AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAIN
DENT, MELANIE NICOLE
75 RONNIE LANE TRENTON, 307524305
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DONALDSON, KELLY ANNE
13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ESCALON, JOEY
6343 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111050
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GASS, DOUGLAS CODY
338 CAROLYN DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA)
GOMEZ BAUTISTA, JESUS
154 WESCUTT RD LAVERGNE, 37086
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GUAN, RAYMOND
2718 MUACATEL AVE ROSEMEAD, 91770
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAMPTON, DEMETRIUS LORENZO
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063413
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
HARVEY, BRANDON WILL
808 RETRO HUGHES ROAD BAKEWELL, 37373
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HERNANDEZ ORTIZ, BRAYAN
3725 EASTERN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HOWARD, LINDORA
2001 S LYERLY ST APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HYDE, DANIEL FLOYD
2025 HAVEN CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JENKINS, ANTHONY KELSO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071809
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
LI, HO YIN
625 DORAL ST ONTARIO, 91701
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY ($250,000)
LYNCH, CASEY NICOLE
141 CASEY RD Trenton, 307525322
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTIN, BRIAN DEAERAN
1205 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MAXWELL, ELIZABETH GALE
5220 KELLOGG CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCRARY LANGSTON, SKYLAR LUKE
3900 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072601
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MESSIMER, JAMIE HEATH
4081 WATTSBAR HWY SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
MILLER, TAYONNA
3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RESISTING ARREST
MULL, JERRY DEWAYNE
6000 FRONTAGE RD CLEVELAND, 37313
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT 29090102
PANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN
304 AUTUMN AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PEREZ, DEBORAH WINTER
987 15TH AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
PEREZ ANDRES, EDY GIOVANN
6111 SHERWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123907
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POLCHEK, DANIEL CHARLES
HOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SCOTT, DAMON LEE
4138 ILLINOIS ST APT 6 SAN DIEGO,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILSON, MARIAH JEAN
3947 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER TODD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/09/1978
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ALLEN, JOHNATHAN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/10/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BAYMON, URUSLA TEZNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|BENFORD, TWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BISHOP, TANNER CHASE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CANALES HERNANDEZ, CANDIDO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARR, PRESTON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/17/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|DANIEL, LAURA ANNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
- CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
- CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
- CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
|
|DEMPSEY, JAMES EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/11/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAIN
|
|DENT, MELANIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GASS, DOUGLAS CODY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GOMEZ BAUTISTA, JESUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|GUAN, RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAMPTON, DEMETRIUS LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|
|HARVEY, BRANDON WILL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|HERNANDEZ ORTIZ, BRAYAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|HOWARD, LINDORA
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/23/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HYDE, DANIEL FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LI, HO YIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY ($250,000)
|
|LYNCH, CASEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARTIN, BRIAN DEAERAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MAXWELL, ELIZABETH GALE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/31/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MESSIMER, JAMIE HEATH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/07/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
|
|MULL, JERRY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/10/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT 29090102
|
|PANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/27/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PEREZ, DEBORAH WINTER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ ANDRES, EDY GIOVANN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POLCHEK, DANIEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT, DAMON LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILSON, MARIAH JEAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
|