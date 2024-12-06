Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER TODD

1717 WHITE OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ALLEN, JOHNATHAN NATHANIEL

1122 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



ANTHONY, JOSEPH ENRIQUE

4516 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091616

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BAYMON, URUSLA TEZNIQUE

1900 PORTLAND ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



BENFORD, TWAYNE

1591 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BISHOP, TANNER CHASE

4725 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT UNDER $1000



CANALES HERNANDEZ, CANDIDO

900 AIRPORT RD UNIT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CARR, PRESTON KEITH

859 WHEELER AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH3600 SHIRL JO LANE APT 201 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMDANIEL, LAURA ANNE14331 MAY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCUSTODIAL INTERFERENCECUSTODIAL INTERFERENCECUSTODIAL INTERFERENCEDEMPSEY, JAMES EUGENE208 E ECULID AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VOP) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINDENT, MELANIE NICOLE75 RONNIE LANE TRENTON, 307524305Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDONALDSON, KELLY ANNE13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAESCALON, JOEY6343 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111050Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTGASS, DOUGLAS CODY338 CAROLYN DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA)GOMEZ BAUTISTA, JESUS154 WESCUTT RD LAVERGNE, 37086Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEGUAN, RAYMOND2718 MUACATEL AVE ROSEMEAD, 91770Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTYHAMPTON, DEMETRIUS LORENZO2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063413Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)HARVEY, BRANDON WILL808 RETRO HUGHES ROAD BAKEWELL, 37373Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDHERNANDEZ ORTIZ, BRAYAN3725 EASTERN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEHOWARD, LINDORA2001 S LYERLY ST APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)HYDE, DANIEL FLOYD2025 HAVEN CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainFAILURE TO APPEARJENKINS, ANTHONY KELSOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071809Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)LI, HO YIN625 DORAL ST ONTARIO, 91701Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY ($250,000)LYNCH, CASEY NICOLE141 CASEY RD Trenton, 307525322Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARTIN, BRIAN DEAERAN1205 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARMAXWELL, ELIZABETH GALE5220 KELLOGG CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCCRARY LANGSTON, SKYLAR LUKE3900 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072601Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMESSIMER, JAMIE HEATH4081 WATTSBAR HWY SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONMILLER, TAYONNA3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRESISTING ARRESTMULL, JERRY DEWAYNE6000 FRONTAGE RD CLEVELAND, 37313Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTEMPT OF COURT 29090102PANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN304 AUTUMN AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPEREZ, DEBORAH WINTER987 15TH AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCHILD NEGLECTPEREZ ANDRES, EDY GIOVANN6111 SHERWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123907Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POLCHEK, DANIEL CHARLESHOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSCOTT, DAMON LEE4138 ILLINOIS ST APT 6 SAN DIEGO,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILSON, MARIAH JEAN3947 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULT (SIMPLE)

