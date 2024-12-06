Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, December 6, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER TODD 
1717 WHITE OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ALLEN, JOHNATHAN NATHANIEL 
1122 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ANTHONY, JOSEPH ENRIQUE 
4516 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091616 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BAYMON, URUSLA TEZNIQUE 
1900 PORTLAND ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BENFORD, TWAYNE 
1591 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BISHOP, TANNER CHASE 
4725 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT UNDER $1000

CANALES HERNANDEZ, CANDIDO 
900 AIRPORT RD UNIT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARR, PRESTON KEITH 
859 WHEELER AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH 
3600 SHIRL JO LANE APT 201 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

DANIEL, LAURA ANNE 
14331 MAY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

DEMPSEY, JAMES EUGENE 
208 E ECULID AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAIN

DENT, MELANIE NICOLE 
75 RONNIE LANE TRENTON, 307524305 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DONALDSON, KELLY ANNE 
13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ESCALON, JOEY 
6343 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111050 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GASS, DOUGLAS CODY 
338 CAROLYN DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA)

GOMEZ BAUTISTA, JESUS 
154 WESCUTT RD LAVERGNE, 37086 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GUAN, RAYMOND 
2718 MUACATEL AVE ROSEMEAD, 91770 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HAMPTON, DEMETRIUS LORENZO 
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063413 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

HARVEY, BRANDON WILL 
808 RETRO HUGHES ROAD BAKEWELL, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

HERNANDEZ ORTIZ, BRAYAN 
3725 EASTERN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HOWARD, LINDORA 
2001 S LYERLY ST APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HYDE, DANIEL FLOYD 
2025 HAVEN CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JENKINS, ANTHONY KELSO 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071809 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LI, HO YIN 
625 DORAL ST ONTARIO, 91701 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY ($250,000)

LYNCH, CASEY NICOLE 
141 CASEY RD Trenton, 307525322 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, BRIAN DEAERAN 
1205 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MAXWELL, ELIZABETH GALE 
5220 KELLOGG CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCRARY LANGSTON, SKYLAR LUKE 
3900 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072601 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MESSIMER, JAMIE HEATH 
4081 WATTSBAR HWY SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

MILLER, TAYONNA 
3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RESISTING ARREST

MULL, JERRY DEWAYNE 
6000 FRONTAGE RD CLEVELAND, 37313 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT 29090102

PANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN 
304 AUTUMN AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PEREZ, DEBORAH WINTER 
987 15TH AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT

PEREZ ANDRES, EDY GIOVANN 
6111 SHERWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123907 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POLCHEK, DANIEL CHARLES 
HOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SCOTT, DAMON LEE 
4138 ILLINOIS ST APT 6 SAN DIEGO, 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILSON, MARIAH JEAN 
3947 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER TODD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/09/1978
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ALLEN, JOHNATHAN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/10/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BAYMON, URUSLA TEZNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BENFORD, TWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BISHOP, TANNER CHASE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
CANALES HERNANDEZ, CANDIDO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARR, PRESTON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/17/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
DANIEL, LAURA ANNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
  • CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
  • CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
DEMPSEY, JAMES EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/11/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAIN
DENT, MELANIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GASS, DOUGLAS CODY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA)
GOMEZ BAUTISTA, JESUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GUAN, RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAMPTON, DEMETRIUS LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
HARVEY, BRANDON WILL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HERNANDEZ ORTIZ, BRAYAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HOWARD, LINDORA
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/23/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HYDE, DANIEL FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LI, HO YIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY ($250,000)
LYNCH, CASEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTIN, BRIAN DEAERAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MAXWELL, ELIZABETH GALE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/31/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MESSIMER, JAMIE HEATH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/07/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
MULL, JERRY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/10/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT 29090102
PANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/27/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PEREZ, DEBORAH WINTER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
PEREZ ANDRES, EDY GIOVANN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POLCHEK, DANIEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SCOTT, DAMON LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILSON, MARIAH JEAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT (SIMPLE)




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2024
Bradley Central Wrestlers Rock McMinn County, Howard
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/5/2024
PHOTOS: McCallie Downs Baylor In Comeback Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/5/2024
McCallie Stuns Rival Baylor 27-21 For D II-3A Crown
McCallie Stuns Rival Baylor 27-21 For D II-3A Crown
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/5/2024
PHOTOS: Baylor And McCallie Clash At Finley
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/5/2024
Cleveland State Hoops Teams Split With Motlow State
  • Sports
  • 12/5/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/6/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN, ... more

Lookout Mountain School Gym To Be Open For Residents; LPR Makes Hit On Wanted Criminal
  • 12/5/2024

Children in Lookout Mountain, Tn. will have something new to do during the winter, said Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds Jim Hailey. Beginning Dec. 14, the gym at Lookout Mountain School ... more

Cleveland Man Wanted In 2023 Shooting Is Arrested In Arizona
  • 12/5/2024

A Cleveland man who was wanted in a shooting in 2023 has been arrested in Arizona. In March of 2023, the Cleveland Police Criminal Investigations Division responded to the Classy Cat on Inman ... more

Breaking News
Trial Set Next Sept. 8 In Case In Which Former City Officer Is Charged With Murder
Trial Set Next Sept. 8 In Case In Which Former City Officer Is Charged With Murder
  • 12/5/2024
Long Gets 11-Year Sentence In Shooting Death On W. 41st Street
Long Gets 11-Year Sentence In Shooting Death On W. 41st Street
  • 12/5/2024
State Senator Who Formerly Represented Rhea County Gets DUI Arrest At Jeckyll Island
State Senator Who Formerly Represented Rhea County Gets DUI Arrest At Jeckyll Island
  • 12/5/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/5/2024
Defense Suspect In Tammy Cropper Murder Takes Witness Stand
  • 12/4/2024
Opinion
We Can't Allow HES To Fail
  • 12/5/2024
Be Thankful For Sanity
  • 12/5/2024
As New York City Goes
As New York City Goes
  • 12/5/2024
Veterans Bridge Oversight
  • 12/5/2024
President Biden Should Be Ashamed Of Himself - And Response
  • 12/5/2024
Sports
Former MTSU Golfer Stamper Nearing Professional Dream At PGA Tour Q-School
Former MTSU Golfer Stamper Nearing Professional Dream At PGA Tour Q-School
  • 12/5/2024
Culture And Confidence Drive Hot Start For Vol Hoops
Culture And Confidence Drive Hot Start For Vol Hoops
  • 12/5/2024
Lady Vols Outlast FSU, 79-77, To Remain Unbeaten
Lady Vols Outlast FSU, 79-77, To Remain Unbeaten
  • 12/5/2024
Randy Smith: Championship Game Picks
Randy Smith: Championship Game Picks
  • 12/5/2024
#RockyTop25: Vols Sign 24 On First Day Of Early Signing Period
#RockyTop25: Vols Sign 24 On First Day Of Early Signing Period
  • 12/5/2024
Happenings
Ebony Bolt Selected For Veterans Bridge Activation
Ebony Bolt Selected For Veterans Bridge Activation
  • 12/4/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - It’s Never Too Late
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - It’s Never Too Late
  • 12/5/2024
ArtsBuild Opens Applications For Opportunity Fellows Program
  • 12/5/2024
Boynton Lions Fundraiser Brings The Polar Express To The Ringgold Depot Dec. 10
Boynton Lions Fundraiser Brings The Polar Express To The Ringgold Depot Dec. 10
  • 12/5/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 12/5/2024
Entertainment
The Joyous Sounds Of Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
The Joyous Sounds Of Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
  • 12/5/2024
Lee University to Host Cleveland TUBACHRISTMAS On Dec. 16
  • 12/5/2024
Local Students Perform In 'Christmas At Belmont: Live from Nashville' Streaming On Amazon Music, Prime Video
  • 12/5/2024
Lee University To Present Annual Lessons And Carols
Lee University To Present Annual Lessons And Carols
  • 12/4/2024
Choral Arts Announces 2 Christmas Performances: Messiah, Dec. 6 And Gloria, Dec. 12
Choral Arts Announces 2 Christmas Performances: Messiah, Dec. 6 And Gloria, Dec. 12
  • 12/4/2024
Opinion
We Can't Allow HES To Fail
  • 12/5/2024
Be Thankful For Sanity
  • 12/5/2024
As New York City Goes
As New York City Goes
  • 12/5/2024
Dining
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
City Cafe Has New Location On Broad Street; The Dragon’s Roast Opening On Frazier
  • 12/5/2024
Zarzours Christmas Party Is Dec. 20; Will Be Open For MAINx24
  • 12/5/2024
Business
Bohr Electronics Appoints Jess Carneiro As Outside Sales Manager
Bohr Electronics Appoints Jess Carneiro As Outside Sales Manager
  • 12/4/2024
HHM CPAs Hires Tax Director Michelle Ammon
HHM CPAs Hires Tax Director Michelle Ammon
  • 12/4/2024
The Space Store Opens In Chattanooga
  • 12/3/2024
Real Estate
Plan Hamilton Review Deferred To Ensure Comprehensive Evaluation
  • 12/5/2024
‘Invest Chattanooga’ To Catalyze Affordable Housing Development With $20 Million Housing Production Fund
  • 12/5/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 28-Dec. 4
  • 12/5/2024
Student Scene
Kim White To Remain At UTC; Michael Jones Named Interim Dean Of Gary W. Rollins College Of Business
Kim White To Remain At UTC; Michael Jones Named Interim Dean Of Gary W. Rollins College Of Business
  • 12/5/2024
GNTC's 2024 Fall Commencement Ceremony Set For Dec. 12
  • 12/5/2024
2 UTC Mechanical Engineering Professors Honored By National Organization
2 UTC Mechanical Engineering Professors Honored By National Organization
  • 12/5/2024
Living Well
Important Trial Change Coming To Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline
  • 12/5/2024
Ann Collins, DO, Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ooltewah
Ann Collins, DO, Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ooltewah
  • 12/5/2024
Senator Bailey And Rep. Garrett File Legislation To Expand Hiring Options For Hospitals
  • 12/5/2024
Memories
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
  • 12/3/2024
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
  • 11/30/2024
Ring In The Holidays With Candlelight Tours At The Chief Vann House
  • 11/22/2024
Outdoors
2024-25 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Program Underway
  • 12/3/2024
TWRA Opens Public Input On 2025-26 Hunting Seasons
  • 12/2/2024
Access Areas Damaged By Hurricane Helene Reopen For Public Use
Access Areas Damaged By Hurricane Helene Reopen For Public Use
  • 11/26/2024
Travel
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
  • 12/5/2024
Guide Your Sleigh To The Reindeer Farm This Christmas
Guide Your Sleigh To The Reindeer Farm This Christmas
  • 12/4/2024
Margaritaville Adds Compass Hotel To Its Pigeon Forge Lineup
Margaritaville Adds Compass Hotel To Its Pigeon Forge Lineup
  • 11/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Resolving The Giving Conundrum
Bob Tamasy: Resolving The Giving Conundrum
  • 12/5/2024
Greater Tucker Presents Christmas Play Dec. 21
Greater Tucker Presents Christmas Play Dec. 21
  • 12/4/2024
Advent Community Sing Will Be Dec. 12
Advent Community Sing Will Be Dec. 12
  • 12/3/2024
Obituaries
Judy F. Harris
Judy F. Harris
  • 12/5/2024
Rodney White
Rodney White
  • 12/5/2024
Dorothy “Dot” Marie Gaddis
Dorothy “Dot” Marie Gaddis
  • 12/5/2024