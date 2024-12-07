Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE
4519 SAINT ELMO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED***MUST APPEAR***
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY***MUST APPEAR***
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
720 CHERRY ST Chattanooga, 374021909
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO
2808 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073011
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
BLAIR, HARRY LEE
1081 HOSS ST CLEVLAND, 37421
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, ERIC MARSHALL
4946 HWY 151 LA FAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CHACAJ CHIVALAN, FELICIANO
3872 YOUNGSTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FULTS, RONALD CODY
102 DESTIN DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GLADDEN, KASANDRA LATRICE
4309 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
SPEEDING 59/40
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HALLMAN, JERRY SCOTT
4013 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY RD. FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
HARTLEY, STEPHEN ANDREW
5318 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HINTON, KEVIN LEBRON
1712 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT
JACKSON, ALAN JEROL
9126 NORTH HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
MCCULLOUGH, KENNIJAH LANAE
1020 ALTA MAHA STREET CHATTANOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE
904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063142
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRIS, OSHA TREMELL
327 REIDSVILLE LN Chattanooga, 374112139
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO
PARSON, NIKKI HEATHER NICOLE
3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXT CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE
1695 FINALET DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERSON, DENZEL
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD
4417 OAKWOOD DR APT 1305 CHATTANOOGA, 374115078
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROLLINS, JAYLON JWON
1603 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043002
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SALVADOR, ABEL
503 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHACKLEFORD, MICHAELA CONCEPCION
3322 WINDSOR COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
TRUSS, TIBERIUS LAMAR
7095 LOVE HOLLAND CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
Here are the mug shots:
|APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/14/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED***MUST APPEAR***
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY***MUST APPEAR***
|
|ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|CHACAJ CHIVALAN, FELICIANO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/02/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GLADDEN, KASANDRA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- SPEEDING 59/40
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|HALLMAN, JERRY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
|
|HINTON, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/29/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, ALAN JEROL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/19/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCULLOUGH, KENNIJAH LANAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/16/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/21/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORRIS, OSHA TREMELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO
|
|ROBERSON, DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/01/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROLLINS, JAYLON JWON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/30/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SALVADOR, ABEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/05/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHACKLEFORD, MICHAELA CONCEPCION
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/15/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TRUSS, TIBERIUS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
|