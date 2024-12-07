Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BLAIR, HARRY LEE

1081 HOSS ST CLEVLAND, 37421

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROWN, ERIC MARSHALL

4946 HWY 151 LA FAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

FULTS, RONALD CODY
102 DESTIN DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARTLEY, STEPHEN ANDREW
5318 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PARSON, NIKKI HEATHER NICOLE
3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXT CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE
1695 FINALET DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD
4417 OAKWOOD DR APT 1305 CHATTANOOGA, 374115078
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:



APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/14/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED***MUST APPEAR***

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY***MUST APPEAR*** ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 08/23/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/10/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS CHACAJ CHIVALAN, FELICIANO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/02/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GLADDEN, KASANDRA LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/18/1984

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

SPEEDING 59/40

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION HALLMAN, JERRY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00 HINTON, KEVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/29/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT JACKSON, ALAN JEROL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/19/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) MCCULLOUGH, KENNIJAH LANAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/16/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/21/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRIS, OSHA TREMELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO ROBERSON, DENZEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/01/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROLLINS, JAYLON JWON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/30/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SALVADOR, ABEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/05/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHACKLEFORD, MICHAELA CONCEPCION

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/15/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Charge(s):

DUI TRUSS, TIBERIUS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED



