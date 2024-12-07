Latest Headlines

  • Saturday, December 7, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE 
4519 SAINT ELMO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED***MUST APPEAR***
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY***MUST APPEAR***

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 
720 CHERRY ST Chattanooga, 374021909 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO 
2808 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073011 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

BLAIR, HARRY LEE 
1081 HOSS ST CLEVLAND, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, ERIC MARSHALL 
4946 HWY 151 LA FAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CHACAJ CHIVALAN, FELICIANO 
3872 YOUNGSTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FULTS, RONALD CODY 
102 DESTIN DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GLADDEN, KASANDRA LATRICE 
4309 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
SPEEDING 59/40
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

HALLMAN, JERRY SCOTT 
4013 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY RD. FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

HARTLEY, STEPHEN ANDREW 
5318 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HINTON, KEVIN LEBRON 
1712 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT

JACKSON, ALAN JEROL 
9126 NORTH HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

MCCULLOUGH, KENNIJAH LANAE 
1020 ALTA MAHA STREET CHATTANOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE 
904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063142 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRIS, OSHA TREMELL 
327 REIDSVILLE LN Chattanooga, 374112139 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO

PARSON, NIKKI HEATHER NICOLE 
3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXT CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE 
1695 FINALET DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERSON, DENZEL 
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD 
4417 OAKWOOD DR APT 1305 CHATTANOOGA, 374115078 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROLLINS, JAYLON JWON 
1603 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043002 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SALVADOR, ABEL 
503 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHACKLEFORD, MICHAELA CONCEPCION 
3322 WINDSOR COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI

TRUSS, TIBERIUS LAMAR 
7095 LOVE HOLLAND CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

