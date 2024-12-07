Latest Headlines

Fire On Side Of Lookout Mountain Causes Brief Evacuation; Incline Temporarily Closed As Track Burns

  • Saturday, December 7, 2024

A woodlands fire broke out Saturday morning on the side of Lookout Mountain and eventually reached the Incline Railway track and caused numerous evacuations near that vicinity in St. Elmo.

The Incline track could be seen with heavy flames above the halfway point on Saturday night. The Incline is owned and operated by CARTA, and is one of its key revenue sources.

CARTA officials on Saturday night said the Incline "is temporarily closed due to an ongoing active fire incident.

We are fully cooperating with emergency response teams who are currently managing the situation. The safety of our guests and staff remains our highest priority.

"We will conduct a thorough assessment once emergency personnel have secured the site and will provide updates regarding service restoration when appropriate."

State, local and federal agencies continued on Saturday night working to tackle the brush fire.

Fire officials said at 7:28 p.m., "There is a fire break around the entire impacted area. The only fire that crews are having to deal with is the railroad ties from the incline which is in areas that are very challenging to reach. Firefighters are holding the line and making sure everything is protected. There are multiple people on 'fire watch' throughout the night at various locations of the rail."

At 6:46 a.m., Chattanooga Fire companies were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Scenic Highway after 911 received several calls about a fire in the woods. Access to the area that was burning was challenging for firefighters so brush trucks and UTVs were used by emergency personnel.

The U.S. Forest Service, Tennessee Forestry, CFD, Lookout Mountain FD, CPD and Hamilton County EMS were all on the call throughout the day. Drones were used to show the scope of the fire and firefighters worked together using different trails to extinguish it. A helicopter dropped water on the fire as part of the extinguishment efforts.

The helicopter came from Asheville, N.C., and loaded up on water from the river before dumping it on the Incline tracks.

In the morning, the CFD turned the incident over to the National Park Service and Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry. By the afternoon, the fire made its way to the Incline tracks. Evacuations got underway around the lower Incline station as a safety precaution, including multiple businesses and residences.

Approximately 20 homes on Old Mountain Road and W. 40th Street were evacuated.

By 5 p.m., all evacuations were lifted and St. Elmo reopened after Incline Railway maintenance personnel secured their rail cars.

The National Park Service and Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry were still working to extinguish the fire on the mountain with the help of the CFD and others.

Click here for video by John Walker Jones of a helicopter dumping water on the woodlands fire.

Click here for video by John Walker Jones of firefighters dousing fire on Incline track.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2024
Oakland Explodes Past Houston In 6A Title Game
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/7/2024
Thompson Scores Game Winner In Cleveland State Win Over Volunteer State
  • Sports
  • 12/7/2024
Lee WomenWin 73-57 Over Auburn-Montgomery
  • Sports
  • 12/7/2024
Undefeated Lady Vols Force 30 Turnovers To Upend #17 Iowa, 78-68
  • Sports
  • 12/7/2024
Covenant Men Claim Coca-Cola Classic Championship
  • Sports
  • 12/7/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/8/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BASLER, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/7/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) APPLEBERRY, ... more

Steve Smith Seeks Help In Brainstorming Reform Of Public Defender System
  • 12/6/2024

District 11 Public Defender Steve Smith urged local lawyers and citizens to join him in brainstorming reform of the public defender system during his talk at the Rotary Club of Chattanooga on ... more

Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Adding More License Plate Readers; Rezoning Clears Way For New Apartments
  • 12/6/2024
Man, 26, Arrested For Shooting 2 Men In April
Man, 26, Arrested For Shooting 2 Men In April
  • 12/6/2024
Market Street Bridge To Undergo Quarterly Testing Sunday Morning
  • 12/6/2024
Walker County Jury Convicts Former Pastor On All Counts In Murder Case
  • 12/6/2024
Drug Task Force Conducts Raid On Georgetown House, Producing Narcotics And Weapons
Drug Task Force Conducts Raid On Georgetown House, Producing Narcotics And Weapons
  • 12/6/2024
Opinion
Proud To Be An Amerikan? - And Response (3)
  • 12/6/2024
Janie Varnell Doesn't Back Down From A Challenge - And Response
  • 12/6/2024
The Failings Of Our Generation
  • 12/7/2024
Sheep Problems
  • 12/6/2024
Title Town
  • 12/6/2024
Sports
Undefeated Lady Vols Force 30 Turnovers To Upend #17 Iowa, 78-68
  • 12/7/2024
Seven Golfers With Tennessee Ties Advance To PGA Tour Q-School Finals
Seven Golfers With Tennessee Ties Advance To PGA Tour Q-School Finals
  • 12/6/2024
Hoops Central: RV/RV Lady Vols vs. 17/20 Iowa
  • 12/6/2024
UTC Women Hosts Kennesaw State Sunday
  • 12/7/2024
Former MTSU Golfer Stamper Nearing Professional Dream At PGA Tour Q-School
Former MTSU Golfer Stamper Nearing Professional Dream At PGA Tour Q-School
  • 12/5/2024
Happenings
U.S. Marine CH-53 Aircraft To Assist Toys For Tots And Honoring The Fallen 5 With Wreaths Across Chattanooga Wreath Placement
  • 12/6/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Capt Lance Sijan, USAF
Profiles Of Valor: Capt Lance Sijan, USAF
  • 12/7/2024
Boynton Lions Fundraiser Brings The Polar Express To The Ringgold Depot Dec. 10
Boynton Lions Fundraiser Brings The Polar Express To The Ringgold Depot Dec. 10
  • 12/5/2024
Winter Vistas: Poe Field - “We Bury Our Dead” Hike Is Dec. 21
  • 12/6/2024
ArtsBuild Opens Applications For Opportunity Fellows Program
  • 12/5/2024
Entertainment
Freedom Sings USA Hosts “Christmas Jam Nite” Open House In Lookout Valley
  • 12/7/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/6/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Bambi
Best Of Grizzard - Bambi
  • 12/6/2024
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 23
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 23
  • 12/6/2024
Local Students Perform In 'Christmas At Belmont: Live from Nashville' Streaming On Amazon Music, Prime Video
  • 12/5/2024
Opinion
Proud To Be An Amerikan? - And Response (3)
  • 12/6/2024
Janie Varnell Doesn't Back Down From A Challenge - And Response
  • 12/6/2024
The Failings Of Our Generation
  • 12/7/2024
Dining
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
City Cafe Has New Location On Broad Street; The Dragon’s Roast Opening On Frazier
  • 12/5/2024
Zarzours Christmas Party Is Dec. 20; Will Be Open For MAINx24
  • 12/5/2024
Business
Bohr Electronics Appoints Jess Carneiro As Outside Sales Manager
Bohr Electronics Appoints Jess Carneiro As Outside Sales Manager
  • 12/4/2024
HHM CPAs Hires Tax Director Michelle Ammon
HHM CPAs Hires Tax Director Michelle Ammon
  • 12/4/2024
The Space Store Opens In Chattanooga
  • 12/3/2024
Real Estate
Plan Hamilton Review Deferred To Ensure Comprehensive Evaluation
  • 12/5/2024
‘Invest Chattanooga’ To Catalyze Affordable Housing Development With $20 Million Housing Production Fund
  • 12/5/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 28-Dec. 4
  • 12/5/2024
Student Scene
Lamar Alexander To Receive Honorary Degree, Address Fall Graduates At University Of Tennessee, Knoxville
  • 12/6/2024
Bryan College Worship and Performing Arts Department Takes Stage At Carnegie Hall
Bryan College Worship and Performing Arts Department Takes Stage At Carnegie Hall
  • 12/6/2024
Research.com, Intelligent.com And WSJ Rank Lee Among Top Universities
  • 12/6/2024
Living Well
American Heart Association Names Bennett Smith Executive Director, Chattanooga
American Heart Association Names Bennett Smith Executive Director, Chattanooga
  • 12/6/2024
Sponsorship Opportunities Now Available For The 2025 Believe Bash
  • 12/6/2024
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Celebrates 42nd Annual Equal Opportunity Day Breakfast: State Of The Movement
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Celebrates 42nd Annual Equal Opportunity Day Breakfast: State Of The Movement
  • 12/6/2024
Memories
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
  • 12/3/2024
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
  • 11/30/2024
Ring In The Holidays With Candlelight Tours At The Chief Vann House
  • 11/22/2024
Outdoors
TFWC Approves Rule Changes Made At Final 2024 Meeting
  • 12/6/2024
2024-25 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Program Underway
  • 12/3/2024
TWRA Opens Public Input On 2025-26 Hunting Seasons
  • 12/2/2024
Travel
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
  • 12/5/2024
PHOTOS: Christmas At Cloudland Hotel On Lookout Mountain
PHOTOS: Christmas At Cloudland Hotel On Lookout Mountain
  • 12/5/2024
Guide Your Sleigh To The Reindeer Farm This Christmas
Guide Your Sleigh To The Reindeer Farm This Christmas
  • 12/4/2024
Church
SCWN Announces December Luncheon And Operation Give-Back
SCWN Announces December Luncheon And Operation Give-Back
  • 12/6/2024
PHOTOS: Dallas Bay Baptist Church Has Outdoor Christmas Kickoff Celebration
PHOTOS: Dallas Bay Baptist Church Has Outdoor Christmas Kickoff Celebration
  • 12/6/2024
Bob Tamasy: Resolving The Giving Conundrum
Bob Tamasy: Resolving The Giving Conundrum
  • 12/5/2024
Obituaries
Richard Eugene Pauley
Richard Eugene Pauley
  • 12/7/2024
Ossama A. Saleh
Ossama A. Saleh
  • 12/6/2024
MaryAnna Burrow
MaryAnna Burrow
  • 12/6/2024