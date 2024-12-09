Latest Headlines

Wamp Proposes Janie Varnell Join County In January; Become County Attorney Next July 1

  • Monday, December 9, 2024

County Mayor Weston Wamp said Monday he is proposing that attorney Janie Parks Varnell become county attorney next July 1.

That is when the current contract of longtime County Attorney Rheubin Taylor runs out.

County Attorney Taylor has privately asked County Commission members to give him a two-year extension.

The county mayor's office said, "The proposal comes after weeks of one-on-one meetings with county commissioners about how to facilitate a smooth transition leading up to the end of Rheubin Taylor’s contract on June 30, 2025."

County Mayor Wamp said, “This thoughtful transition plan, along with the unique track record of our appointee, will create an opportunity for partnership between my office and the County Commission.

“Throughout her career, Janie Parks Varnell has developed a reputation for her legal expertise and professionalism, most notably as the attorney of choice for law enforcement officers throughout our community.”

He said Ms. Varnell, an attorney with Davis & Hoss, PC, serves as managing attorney for both the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and the Police Benevolent Association (PBA).

He said, "Her extensive experience spans civil litigation and criminal law in local, state, and federal courts. Varnell’s family has a long legacy of service in Hamilton County: her father, Steve Parks, served as Chattanooga’s Police Chief, and her mother, Diane Parks, was a longtime leader at the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. Since taking office, Mayor Wamp’s administration has focused on bringing fresh perspectives to county government, appointing new directors to lead key departments such as Highway, Parks, Development Services, Accounting, Technology Services, Economic Development, EMS, and Auditing. Each of these appointees has been unanimously approved by the County Commission and received praise from county commissioners for their leadership within county government.

"The proposed transition plan, which calls for Varnell to join county government in January to begin building relationships, reflects the administration’s commitment to collaboration with the County Commission and other key stakeholders, like Sheri Austin Garrett.

“During the transition, it is most important that trust is developed and that the county’s ongoing legal cases are handled appropriately. Our goal is to strengthen and modernize the County Attorney’s office as we work together to serve the people of Hamilton County.”

"Varnell’s professional affiliations include: Federal Bar Association, Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Chattanooga Bar Association, National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and President of the Leadership Chattanooga Alumni Association. From 2015-2021, she served as Pro Bono Defense Counsel for the Hamilton County Drug Recovery Court."

The county attorney situation will be discussed during the Wednesday agenda session of the County Commission. Pursuant to the chairman’s recommended use of the County Commission’s standing committees, the item will be placed under the Legal Committee, County Mayor Wamp said.

Latest Headlines
Stefanie Dalton Chosen New Red Bank Mayor; Hollie Berry To Be Vice Mayor
Stefanie Dalton Chosen New Red Bank Mayor; Hollie Berry To Be Vice Mayor
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2024
Small Plane That Crash Landed Near The Airport Had Lost Total Power
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2024
Dalton State Men Win NAIA National Soccer Championship In Penalty Kicks
  • Sports
  • 12/9/2024
Covenant's Dusek Named Rookie Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 12/9/2024
Covenant Runners Earn PR's at Birmingham Indoor Icebreaker
  • Sports
  • 12/9/2024
Man Steals Police Car After Caught Shoplifting At Walmart
Man Steals Police Car After Caught Shoplifting At Walmart
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2024
Breaking News
Stefanie Dalton Chosen New Red Bank Mayor; Hollie Berry To Be Vice Mayor
Stefanie Dalton Chosen New Red Bank Mayor; Hollie Berry To Be Vice Mayor
  • 12/9/2024

Two newly elected members of the Red Bank Commission will join returning members Hollie Berry, Jamie Fairbanks Harvey and Haynes Wilkinson. Stefanie Dalton will be returning to the board and ... more

Small Plane That Crash Landed Near The Airport Had Lost Total Power
  • 12/9/2024

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the Cessna 172 that crashed near the Chattanooga Airport on Nov. 19 lost total power just before the emergency landing. ... more

Man Steals Police Car After Caught Shoplifting At Walmart
Man Steals Police Car After Caught Shoplifting At Walmart
  • 12/9/2024

A man who was handcuffed after shoplifting on Saturday at the Brainerd Walmart stole a police car and wrecked after pursuit, flipping the car several times. Antonio D. Pickett, 29, is facing ... more

Breaking News
Catoosa County Inmate Seriously Injured In Assault At Jail
  • 12/9/2024
Maintenance Work Prompts Rolling Roadblocks On I-75 This Week
  • 12/9/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/9/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 12/9/2024
Old Postcard Collection Includes Many Interesting Fort Oglethorpe Scenes
Old Postcard Collection Includes Many Interesting Fort Oglethorpe Scenes
  • 12/8/2024
Opinion
Proud To Be An Amerikan? - And Response (5)
  • 12/6/2024
Janie Varnell Doesn't Back Down From A Challenge - And Response (3)
  • 12/6/2024
Janie Varnell Is An Excellent Choice - And Response
  • 12/9/2024
Those Creepy Couches At The Health Department
  • 12/8/2024
3 Things: Sports Writers, College Football And Police Stops
  • 12/8/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Gearing Up For Ohio State, Then #1 Oregon
Dan Fleser: Vols Gearing Up For Ohio State, Then #1 Oregon
  • 12/8/2024
Dalton State Men Win NAIA National Soccer Championship In Penalty Kicks
  • 12/9/2024
Randy Smith: We Got What We Wanted
Randy Smith: We Got What We Wanted
  • 12/9/2024
#9 Seed Tennessee To Clash With #8 Seed Ohio State In Columbus On Dec. 21
  • 12/8/2024
Chattanooga Drops 64-42 Loss To Visiting Kennesaw State
  • 12/8/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Rev. Robert Childers Answered The Lord's Call
Life With Ferris: Rev. Robert Childers Answered The Lord's Call
  • 12/9/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 12/9/2024
Jerry Summers: Are Non Profits Non Profit?
Jerry Summers: Are Non Profits Non Profit?
  • 12/9/2024
Community Invited To Share Ideas At Public Input Pop-Up Tent At Red Bank Christmas Festival Dec. 14
Community Invited To Share Ideas At Public Input Pop-Up Tent At Red Bank Christmas Festival Dec. 14
  • 12/9/2024
Lookout Valley Sports Association Hosts Holiday Market Dec. 14
  • 12/9/2024
Entertainment
Pop-Up Concert And Book Sale At The St. Elmo Fire Hall Is Friday
Pop-Up Concert And Book Sale At The St. Elmo Fire Hall Is Friday
  • 12/9/2024
A Christmas Carol Musical Is Saturday And Sunday
  • 12/9/2024
Fiddler Randall Franks Makes Blue Grass Boy Museum Donation
Fiddler Randall Franks Makes Blue Grass Boy Museum Donation
  • 12/9/2024
Freedom Sings USA Hosts “Christmas Jam Nite” Open House In Lookout Valley
  • 12/7/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/6/2024
Opinion
Proud To Be An Amerikan? - And Response (5)
  • 12/6/2024
Janie Varnell Doesn't Back Down From A Challenge - And Response (3)
  • 12/6/2024
Janie Varnell Is An Excellent Choice - And Response
  • 12/9/2024
Dining
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
City Cafe Has New Location On Broad Street; The Dragon’s Roast Opening On Frazier
  • 12/5/2024
Zarzours Christmas Party Is Dec. 20; Will Be Open For MAINx24
  • 12/5/2024
Business
Gas Prices Rise 3.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 12/9/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Dave Flessner
  • 12/9/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 12/9/2024
Real Estate
Plan Hamilton Review Deferred To Ensure Comprehensive Evaluation
  • 12/5/2024
‘Invest Chattanooga’ To Catalyze Affordable Housing Development With $20 Million Housing Production Fund
  • 12/5/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 28-Dec. 4
  • 12/5/2024
Student Scene
Inventanooga 2024: Inspiring The Next Generation Of Innovators
Inventanooga 2024: Inspiring The Next Generation Of Innovators
  • 12/9/2024
Walker To Speak At Lee University Winter Commencement
Walker To Speak At Lee University Winter Commencement
  • 12/9/2024
Lamar Alexander To Receive Honorary Degree, Address Fall Graduates At University Of Tennessee, Knoxville
  • 12/6/2024
Living Well
Morning Pointe Recognizes 2024 Community Awards
Morning Pointe Recognizes 2024 Community Awards
  • 12/9/2024
Boyd-Buchanan School Hosts “Pink Out” Game Benefiting Chattanooga American Cancer Society
Boyd-Buchanan School Hosts “Pink Out” Game Benefiting Chattanooga American Cancer Society
  • 12/9/2024
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Celebrates 42nd Annual Equal Opportunity Day Breakfast: State Of The Movement
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Celebrates 42nd Annual Equal Opportunity Day Breakfast: State Of The Movement
  • 12/6/2024
Memories
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
  • 12/3/2024
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
  • 11/30/2024
Ring In The Holidays With Candlelight Tours At The Chief Vann House
  • 11/22/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: There's Been Something Just A Little Bit Off Here Lately
White Oak Mountain Ranger: There's Been Something Just A Little Bit Off Here Lately
  • 12/9/2024
TFWC Approves Rule Changes Made At Final 2024 Meeting
  • 12/6/2024
Volunteers Remove Litter From Conasauga Watershed For Make A Difference Day
Volunteers Remove Litter From Conasauga Watershed For Make A Difference Day
  • 12/4/2024
Travel
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
  • 12/5/2024
PHOTOS: Christmas At Cloudland Hotel On Lookout Mountain
PHOTOS: Christmas At Cloudland Hotel On Lookout Mountain
  • 12/5/2024
Guide Your Sleigh To The Reindeer Farm This Christmas
Guide Your Sleigh To The Reindeer Farm This Christmas
  • 12/4/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Wrestling With Temptation – And Overcoming It
Bob Tamasy: Wrestling With Temptation – And Overcoming It
  • 12/9/2024
SCWN Announces December Luncheon And Operation Give-Back
SCWN Announces December Luncheon And Operation Give-Back
  • 12/6/2024
PHOTOS: Dallas Bay Baptist Church Has Outdoor Christmas Kickoff Celebration
PHOTOS: Dallas Bay Baptist Church Has Outdoor Christmas Kickoff Celebration
  • 12/6/2024
Obituaries
Steven Bruce Baker
Steven Bruce Baker
  • 12/9/2024
Angela Barker
Angela Barker
  • 12/9/2024
Naffeesha Fox-Fuller
Naffeesha Fox-Fuller
  • 12/9/2024