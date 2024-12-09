Man Steals Police Car After Caught Shoplifting At Walmart

A man who was handcuffed after shoplifting on Saturday at the Brainerd Walmart stole a police car and wrecked after pursuit, flipping the car several times.Antonio D. Pickett, 29, is facing multiple charges after his apprehension.An off-duty Chattanooga police officer was working security at the Walmart and observed Pickett and another shopper scan over $500 worth of packs of athletic trading cards. After unsuccessfully trying to pay for the cards with a debit card, the two gathered their purchases and walked out of the store.After being confronted by the officer, the two started to walk back into the store, but then dropped their bags and ran outside, knocking another shopper to the ground.This man complained of injuries and was bleeding from the mouth.Officers were able to subdue Pickett and he resisted arrest, but they were able to get him in handcuffs and place him in the back seat of a patrol car.While police backup arrived and the injured bystander was helped, police checked back to the patrol car where Pickett was left, and found the car was missing.After reviewing footage from surveillance cameras, Pickett was observed climbing through the sliding window between the seats of the patrol car, with his hands now cuffed in front of his body, and driving off.The patrol car was spotted crossing the Lee Highway/Highway 153 overpass, heading north on Lee Highway, and a police chase ensued.The car ran multiple lights, crossed the center line and improperly passed other vehicles during the chase, endangering multiple other drivers. Pickett then struck another vehicle and flipped the patrol car multiple times, ultimately landing upright.Pickett then exited the car and fled police, but was captured quickly.Pickett was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, theft of property, burglary of auto, two charges of resisting arrest or obstruction of legal process, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, traffic control signals violation, improper passing, driving left of center line, failure to yield right-of-way, failure to render aid, leaving scene of accident w/damage to vehicle, duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway, failure to report accident, reckless driving, and drivers to exercise due care.