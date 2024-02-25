$50,000 Powerball Double Play Ticket Purchased In Chattanooga

A lucky Powerball Double Play player in Chattanooga matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball Saturday night to win $50,000. The winner matched those numbers in the Double Play drawing, which is held after the Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Kankus Express, 7640 E. Brainerd Road.

For an extra $1 per play, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers.