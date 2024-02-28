Controlled Burn Of Maclellan Island Postponed Due To Poor Weather Conditions

Audobon Acres has canceled the Tuesday, March 5th controlled burn of Maclellan Island due to poor weather conditions.
A new proposed date will be announced shortly.
A former lead supervisor for a roofing company in Chattanooga has been sentenced to serve 108 months in federal prison for dealing in meth.
Hunter Coy, 25, appeared before Judge Curtis Collier. ... more
A Stevenson, Ala., woman was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment on Wednesday after being convicted of mail fraud involving a scheme to defraud COVID-19 unemployment programs in several states. ... more
