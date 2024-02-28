Juvenile Charged With Threats Against Signal Mountain Middle/High; Including List Of Names

A juvenile has been charged with making threats against Signal Mountain Middle/High School.

On Wednesday at approximately 10 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) assigned to Signal Mountain Middle/High was made aware of the threat against students at the school. The threat included a list of names.





The SRD immediately began investigating and was able to quickly determine there was not an active threat against any students at that time.





The juvenile suspect was identified and is being charged with threat of mass violence on school property.





The SRD is still identifying names on the list and contacting parents, authorities said on Wednesday night.