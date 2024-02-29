New Hotel On Lookout Mountain Flings Open Its Doors

New hotel on Lookout photo by Gail Perry Another view from the driveway photo by Gail Perry Lower lobby seen from the Pocket Cafe just off of the upper lobby photo by Gail Perry Ribbon cutting photo by Gail Perry Entry with the “castle doors” photo by Gail Perry Library/game room photo by Gail Perry The ballroom photo by Gail Perry Patio overlooking the brow photo by Gail Perry Stairs across from front door lead to the lower lobby photo by Gail Perry Seating area below top lobby photo by Gail Perry Entrance photo by Gail Perry Previous Next

Cloudland at McLemore Resort on Lookout Mountain is officially opened today, February 29. The hotel a member of The Curio Collection by Hilton, joins the collection of 162 other five-star luxury properties in 40 countries around the globe. Hotels in the Curio Collections are considered to be destination hotels. Cloudland, with two golf courses, is perched on the side of Lookout Mountain above McLemore Cove with a view of Pigeon Mountain. The project was the vision of developer Duane Horton, president of Scenic Land Company. Planning and design of the hotel began 17 years ago and has gone through multiple changes. But according to the architects from tinker ma in Chattanooga, one thing never did change. That was to take full advantage of the views offered once the perfect location was identified.

The architects wanted the spectacular views beyond the building, to only be revealed once the doors were opened. The goal was for the person entering to feel as if the bottom was dropping out from under their feet as they stepped inside. That was achieved with large, heavy “castle doors” in the entry. The views ahead cannot be seen until the massive wooden doors, inspired by old Scottish castles, are open. Floor to ceiling glass walls are opposite the doors and overlook the mountain’s brow. Across the large lobby, steps lead downward to another large open public seating area, all with glass walls. A pathway leads from the patios to a casual bar/restaurant at the mountain’s edge, that should be completed next month. And a pool with an infinity edge and large hot tub that is still under construction, will also be overlooking the valley below. There are outdoor seating areas and dining spaces out every door that will expand the dining areas in good weather.

The hotel is designed and styled to bring the outside in and to blend in with the surrounding environment. The furnishings are minimalist, casual and comfortable, and the spaces are large, open and uncluttered. Materials used for the interiors and furnishings are wood, leather, slate, locally quarried mountain stone and metal, all in neutral colors with the exception of the pops of color provided by photographs of local botanicals from photographer Kim Hubbard.

There are 245 rooms including 19 suites. A large library, filled with books ranging from classics to local interest, fill the shelves for guests to actually read. The library will also be used as a game room. There is 20,000 square feet available for conferences or special events. Those rooms are designed so they can be divided into six smaller spaces and additionally there are six meeting room that can be used for “break-out groups” from meetings in the larger conference rooms. There also is a spa and wellness center and three restaurants.

The resort has two golf courses, McLemore Highlands Course and the soon to be opened The Keep. There are three ways to play these courses. Joining “Friends of McLemore” will allow members to play up to four times a year. Guests of the hotel, private houses nearby, and cottages that will be built, can use the golf courses. Memberships are also available to both the Highlands Course or The Keep golf course.

The area surrounding Cloudland at McLemore gives guests options for activities other than golf. In close proximity to the resort, hang gliding, hiking, rock climbing and kayaking are available. And the hotel is only a 45- minute drive along the top of Lookout Mountain to Chattanooga.