Latest Headlines

New Hotel On Lookout Mountain Flings Open Its Doors

  • Thursday, February 29, 2024
  • Gail Perry

Cloudland at McLemore Resort on Lookout Mountain is officially opened today, February 29. The hotel a member of The Curio Collection by Hilton, joins the collection of 162 other five-star luxury properties in 40 countries around the globe. Hotels in the Curio Collections are considered to be destination hotels. Cloudland, with two golf courses, is perched on the side of Lookout Mountain above McLemore Cove with a view of Pigeon Mountain. The project was the vision of developer Duane Horton, president of Scenic Land Company. Planning and design of the hotel began 17 years ago and has gone through multiple changes. But according to the architects from tinker ma in Chattanooga, one thing never did change. That was to take full advantage of the views offered once the perfect location was identified.

The architects wanted the spectacular views beyond the building, to only be revealed once the doors were opened. The goal was for the person entering to feel as if the bottom was dropping out from under their feet as they stepped inside. That was achieved with large, heavy “castle doors” in the entry. The views ahead cannot be seen until the massive wooden doors, inspired by old Scottish castles, are open. Floor to ceiling glass walls are opposite the doors and overlook the mountain’s brow. Across the large lobby, steps lead downward to another large open public seating area, all with glass walls. A pathway leads from the patios to a casual bar/restaurant at the mountain’s edge, that should be completed next month. And a pool with an infinity edge and large hot tub that is still under construction, will also be overlooking the valley below. There are outdoor seating areas and dining spaces out every door that will expand the dining areas in good weather.

The hotel is designed and styled to bring the outside in and to blend in with the surrounding environment. The furnishings are minimalist, casual and comfortable, and the spaces are large, open and uncluttered. Materials used for the interiors and furnishings are wood, leather, slate, locally quarried mountain stone and metal, all in neutral colors with the exception of the pops of color provided by photographs of local botanicals from photographer Kim Hubbard.

There are 245 rooms including 19 suites. A large library, filled with books ranging from classics to local interest, fill the shelves for guests to actually read. The library will also be used as a game room. There is 20,000 square feet available for conferences or special events. Those rooms are designed so they can be divided into six smaller spaces and additionally there are six meeting room that can be used for “break-out groups” from meetings in the larger conference rooms. There also is a spa and wellness center and three restaurants.

The resort has two golf courses, McLemore Highlands Course and the soon to be opened The Keep. There are three ways to play these courses. Joining “Friends of McLemore” will allow members to play up to four times a year. Guests of the hotel, private houses nearby, and cottages that will be built, can use the golf courses. Memberships are also available to both the Highlands Course or The Keep golf course.

The area surrounding Cloudland at McLemore gives guests options for activities other than golf. In close proximity to the resort, hang gliding, hiking, rock climbing and kayaking are available. And the hotel is only a 45- minute drive along the top of Lookout Mountain to Chattanooga.

Latest Headlines
UTC Women Earn 12th League Win With 60-53 Win At Furman
  • Sports
  • 2/29/2024
3Peat: Brainerd Claims Region 2-AA Crown Again
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/29/2024
Lee Tennis Teams Earn Wins Over Lincoln Memorial
  • Sports
  • 2/29/2024
PHOTOS: Red Bank Tops South Doyle In 3-AAA Final
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/29/2024
Covenant Tennis Teams Drop Matches In Texas
  • Sports
  • 2/29/2024
Red Bank Crushes South Doyle In Boys 3-AAA Final
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/29/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/1/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADKINS, SARA M 4919 ANGELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102152 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank SIMPLE ASSAULT- DOMESTIC ... more

Eureka Foundry Sale Closes At $7,460,000; Local Firm To Redevelop Site
  • 2/29/2024

The sale of the Eureka Foundry property in downtown Chattanooga has closed with a $7,460,000 price tag. Chris Curtis, of the local firm Riverside Development, announced earlier that he was ... more

Hagerty Introduces Legislation To Deport Illegal Immigrants Who Commit DUIs
  • 2/29/2024

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) on Thursday led his colleagues in introducing the Protect Our Communities From DUIs Act , legislation to both prevent illegal immigrants who have committed DUI from ... more

Breaking News
U.S. Marshals Arrest Dalton Shooting Suspect In Florida
U.S. Marshals Arrest Dalton Shooting Suspect In Florida
  • 2/29/2024
2 Men Killed In Cleveland Crash After Driving Past Barricade And Hitting Construction Equipment
  • 2/29/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/29/2024
Juvenile Charged With Threats Against Signal Mountain Middle/High; Including List Of Names
  • 2/28/2024
2 People Shot On Fagan Street
  • 2/28/2024
Opinion
Chattanooga Is Sleepwalking Into The Same Failed Pattern
  • 2/29/2024
Another Game Of Beat The Check To The Bank And Shutdown
  • 2/29/2024
Senate Advanced Legislation To Crack Down On Crime And Hold Criminals Accountable
  • 2/29/2024
Elect Missy Crutchfield For Bold, Brave, Progressive Leadership For Hamilton County School District 4
  • 2/29/2024
VIDEO: Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update Feb. 29
  • 2/29/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Knecht Undermined Bruce Pearl's Defensive Plans
Dan Fleser: Knecht Undermined Bruce Pearl's Defensive Plans
  • 2/29/2024
UTC Women Earn 12th League Win With 60-53 Win At Furman
  • 2/29/2024
CFC Unveils New MLS Next Pro Jersey's Thursday At The Westin
  • 2/29/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 3/29/2024
Lee Tennis Teams Earn Wins Over Lincoln Memorial
  • 2/29/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About UGA Tragedy, Long Horn, Harrison School, And Black History In Yearbooks
  • 2/29/2024
Community Invited To Participate In Free Lantern Making “Playshops” March 23
Community Invited To Participate In Free Lantern Making “Playshops” March 23
  • 2/29/2024
Jerry Summers: Best of Dalton - Shutting Up
Jerry Summers: Best of Dalton - Shutting Up
  • 2/29/2024
Upcoming Road Closings Announced For Chattanooga Marathon Weekend
  • 2/29/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 2/29/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 2/29/2024
Legacy Christian Recording Artist Steven Curtis Chapman Plays The Walker Theatre This Saturday
Legacy Christian Recording Artist Steven Curtis Chapman Plays The Walker Theatre This Saturday
  • 2/29/2024
Lee Symphony Orchestra To Present Concert Monday
Lee Symphony Orchestra To Present Concert Monday
  • 2/29/2024
Spring Acoustic Concert Celebrates The Season At Don Eaves Heritage House
Spring Acoustic Concert Celebrates The Season At Don Eaves Heritage House
  • 2/29/2024
Lee’s Symphonic Band To Perform Spring Concert
Lee’s Symphonic Band To Perform Spring Concert
  • 2/28/2024
Opinion
Chattanooga Is Sleepwalking Into The Same Failed Pattern
  • 2/29/2024
Another Game Of Beat The Check To The Bank And Shutdown
  • 2/29/2024
Senate Advanced Legislation To Crack Down On Crime And Hold Criminals Accountable
  • 2/29/2024
Dining
New Hotel On Lookout Mountain Offers 3 Dining Options
  • 2/29/2024
Blackwell And Kelly Smith Spreading Cajun Flavor
Blackwell And Kelly Smith Spreading Cajun Flavor
  • 2/28/2024
Chattanooga Food Truck And Craft Beer Festival Coming To Coolidge Park March 23
  • 2/27/2024
Business/Government
Tennessee Starts New Year With Continued Low Unemployment
  • 2/29/2024
Collegedale Police Partner With FBI Task Force
Collegedale Police Partner With FBI Task Force
  • 2/29/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/29/2024
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
  • 2/29/2024
First Cohort Of Builder’s Blueprint Program Begins
  • 2/29/2024
Red Bank Apartments Sell For Over $4.5 Million
Red Bank Apartments Sell For Over $4.5 Million
  • 2/29/2024
Student Scene
UVA Men's Glee Club To Perform At McCallie March 4
  • 2/29/2024
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
  • 2/29/2024
Lee University To Celebrate International Women’s Week
  • 2/28/2024
Living Well
Northside Neighborhood House Celebrates 25 Years Of Leadership As CEO Rachel Gammon Announces Retirement
  • 2/29/2024
O-Negative Supplies Hit Dangerously Low Levels
  • 2/28/2024
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
  • 2/29/2024
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Set For Saturday
  • 2/19/2024
Battlefields Saved Through The Civil War Sites Preservation Fund Grants
  • 2/27/2024
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
  • 2/19/2024
Outdoors
Aggravated Assault In Deer Poaching Case Results In Felony Conviction
Aggravated Assault In Deer Poaching Case Results In Felony Conviction
  • 2/28/2024
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets March 11
  • 2/28/2024
Greene County Poaching Results In Lifetime Hunting Bans
  • 2/27/2024
Travel
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
The Facts About New Lookout Mountain Hotel At McLemore Development
  • 2/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Antidote For Becoming Weary In Well-Doing
Bob Tamasy: The Antidote For Becoming Weary In Well-Doing
  • 2/29/2024
Who Is This Boy Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 2/28/2024
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
  • 2/26/2024
Obituaries
Veronica Soriano Cabrera
Veronica Soriano Cabrera
  • 2/29/2024
Philip Alan Acord
Philip Alan Acord
  • 2/29/2024
Timothy Philip Clark
Timothy Philip Clark
  • 2/29/2024
Area Obituaries
Liner, Polly (Athens)
Liner, Polly (Athens)
  • 2/29/2024
Pointer, Sarah Jane Waters (Athens)
Pointer, Sarah Jane Waters (Athens)
  • 2/29/2024
Hutson, Danny Lee (Cleveland)
Hutson, Danny Lee (Cleveland)
  • 2/29/2024