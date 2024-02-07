Latest Headlines

State Comptroller Says Marion County Pastor Stole Thousands From Disabled Man

  • Wednesday, February 7, 2024

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working at the request of the District Attorney General of the 12th Judicial District, has resulted in the multi-count indictment of David C. Berry of Jasper, Tn.

Berry is the pastor of the Praise & Worship Family Outreach Center (PWFOC) and the owner of The Tax Service in Jasper. In 2011, he was appointed as the representative payee through the Social Security Administration to manage disability payments on behalf of a disabled adult. Berry was responsible for paying for the needs of the disabled adult.

Comptroller investigators determined that Berry misappropriated at least $27,386.29 belonging to the disabled adult. This amount includes $16,686.42 in unauthorized checks paid to the PWFOC; $9,000 in money withdrawn and transferred from the disabled adult’s accounts; $898.75 in money paid for Berry and his wife’s dental care; and $801.12 paid to an automotive shop for work done on Berry’s personal vehicle.

Investigators also found that Berry named himself as conservator and exceeded his authority by controlling $366,587.76 belonging to the disabled adult and his wife. There were numerous questionable purchases made using this money including restaurant purchases, fuel purchases, various retail store purchases, a loan for a Super Bowl party, and numerous cash transactions.

Berry also made multiple questionable transfers from accounts belonging to the disabled adult and his wife, it was stated.

Based upon this investigation, the Marion County Grand Jury indicted David C. Berry on one count of financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable adult; one count of theft over $10,000; and one count of violation of the Computer Crimes Act.

To view the investigative report, go to tncot.cc/doireports.

If you suspect fraud, waste, or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800.232.5454, or file a report online at: tncot.cc/fraud. Follow us on X/Twitter @TNCOT and Instagram @tncot

