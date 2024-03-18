Senator Colton Moore Challenger Hits "An Incumbent Bent On Self-Promotion Instead Of Humble Leadership"

Angela Pence, a Chickamauga resident who is making a race against 53rd District Senator Colton Moore, said she aims to bring principled, effective leadership "to a district that has gone unheard amid the reckless antics of an incumbent bent on self-promotion instead of humble leadership."

Ms. Pence said she is "a lifelong Northwest Georgia resident and passionate advocate for limited government and economic freedom."

Her campaign said Ms. Pence is "not just another candidate; she is a reflection of us - the hard-working, everyday citizens who yearn for a voice that echoes our lives, concerns, and real needs in the halls of the capital."

Ms. Pence said, "The people of this district deserve a real fighter – someone who understands their lives, their hopes, and their struggles. Someone who will tirelessly battle to protect their freedoms, liberties, and interests, not just engage in self-serving political theater.

"While my opponent has been busy crafting his next viral moment, real issues that affect our families, our livelihoods, and our freedom have been ignored. It's time District 53 elects a leader who prioritizes wins for our people over likes on social media.

"I'm running to be the voice for ordinary citizens who want real results, not never-ending partisan shouting matches."

She added, "While Senator Moore grandstands for retweets and shares, real crises in his district like toxic water contamination in our schools and skyrocketing property taxes -due to an outdated state education funding formula-- have gone unaddressed. The people don't need any more unhinged sideshows – they need someone who will roll up their sleeves, put in the real work, and score concrete wins that positively impact their daily lives."

Her campaign said, "Angela Pence stands apart as a candidate not by mere political aspiration but by her indelible roots in the community she aims to serve. From her many days coaching youth sports to her active role in the Chamber of Commerce and various civic initiatives with grassroots engagement, Angela has proven her dedication to her community and region."

Ms. Pence ran as a Libertarian for Congress in 2022 against Marjorie Taylor Greene.

She said, "District 53 deserves a state senator who not only knows how to pick the right battles but how to win them.”