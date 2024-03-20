Man, 20, Arrested For Shooting At T-Mobile Store On Brainerd Road

Corterius Bowling, 20, was arrested on Tuesday, for a shooting on Brainerd Road.



Chattanooga Police were dispatched at 1 p.m. to the 5600 block of Brainerd Road for a person shot call. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with non-life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.





CPD's Neighborhood Policing patrol officers immediately began searching the area for the suspect after a description was obtained.The suspect's description was broadcasted to all CPD officers and nearby agencies. Several law enforcement agencies responded to the area to assist with locating the suspect.





A Red Bank Police Department detective was in the area and observed a person matching the suspect's description getting into a vehicle and driving away. Chattanooga Police officers in the area initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle and located Bowling inside the vehicle.





CPD's Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to begin investigating the incident.





The preliminary investigation reveals that Bowling was inside the T-Mobile store in the 5600 block of Brainerd Road. The victim walked into the store and while inside had a brief interaction with Corterius. The victim walked out of the store and then entered the store for a second time. As the victim walked into the store the second time, Bowling began shooting at him. Bowling then followed the victim into the parking lot while continuing to fire multiple gunshots.





After the preliminary investigation by CPD's Homicide Unit, Bowling was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was then transported to Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.





"I am extremely proud of the great work of our officers and detectives as they worked to quickly locate, apprehend, and arrest the suspect. Thank you to our law enforcement partners for your assistance," said Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.