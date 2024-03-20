Signal Mountain Smoke Is Due To TWRA Controlled Burn At Prentice Cooper

Officials said Wednesday night there had been numerous 911 calls regarding smoky conditions on Signal Mountain. Signal Mountain Fire Chief Larry Sloan said it was due to a controlled burn.

He said, "Most of the area in and around the Town of Signal Mountain is experiencing a hazy smoke condition. This is due to a controlled burn that is being conducted in the Prentiss Cooper State Forest to our west by TN Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).

"To our knowledge, there are no active brush fires on Walden's Ridge or in Signal Mountain.

If you feel that the smoke you are witnessing is heavier than normal or see an actual fire, please dial 911 and we will investigate."